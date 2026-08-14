deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
21h

you're the only person I can think of who might be interested in this guy's work! way over my head .

https://jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com/p/i-put-my-whole-framework-through?

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
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kitten seeking answers
1d

why do we “need” data centers? we were doing just fine before them.

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
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