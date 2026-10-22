*Cybersecurity alert, internet brownout/blackout may be incoming. Check into it maybe… click through to the list of 27…..

Graphic via Chibi Reviews

Otherwise, a post I had been working on:

POTS is not fun and can be extremely disabling or just a slow down, a spectrum of dysfunction. Current health systems tend to view it as incurable but in my experience it is reversible but can return, can relapse or reverse back. An epigenetic issue would explain why the symptoms can seem chronic but then go away with improved health. Onset can be after a viral infection or a major health issue. It also seems more common for people with methylation cycle gene differences and methylation is an epigenetic control system that helps keep genes in “off” mode or allows them to be “on” for protein transcription.

Believing that your condition is incurable in itself is a nocebo that can prevent trying to get better or maybe self-sabotaging attempts to get better. When authority figures tell us something is impossible then we tend to believe them….but what if they are wrong?

What if change is possible? Is trying worth the attempt or is being chronically I'll too comfortable of a label? …Even if being ill is uncomfortable.

My archives show ten or more posts with ‘POTS’ and one is ceramic pots/sculpture made by my mother, but the rest are about the Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. The symptoms are quite bad and tend to get progressively worse until you make major changes in your daily habits. Diet and lifestyle factors are involved and it may involve underlying gene differences that make a person more susceptible.

This post is more recent than when I first had to figure out what was going wrong in my body causing fainting type symptoms/dizziness upon standing up quickly, rapid heart rate with exercise (slow down, lay down, prop your legs up above your head/heart, to help slow the rapid (panic attack like) heart rate. It seems scary because it feels scary … it is scary.

AI summary of current research linking POTS to methylation cycle dysfunction or gene alleles.

https://share.google/aimode/E9As646aFRrgL8xRZ

Research has increasingly explored the biochemical connection between Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and the methylation cycle.

The methylation cycle is a foundational biochemical process responsible for DNA repair, neurotransmitter synthesis, detoxifying substances like histamine, and regulating blood vessel tone . [1, 2, 3]

When genetic mutations or nutritional deficiencies disrupt this cycle, it can trigger or worsen the autonomic nervous system dysfunction seen in POTS. [1, 2]

Key Connections Between POTS and Methylation

1. Neurotransmitter Dysregulation (COMT & MTHFR)

The methylation cycle controls the production and clearance of catecholamines like norepinephrine and dopamine. [1, 2]

COMT Gene: The Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) enzyme requires a methyl donor (SAMe) to break down adrenaline and norepinephrine. If methylation is sluggish, or if a person has certain COMT genetic variants, norepinephrine can build up. This often correlates with hyperadrenergic POTS , causing surges in blood pressure, tremors, severe anxiety, and extreme tachycardia upon standing. [1, 2]

MTHFR Gene: Variations like MTHFR C677T or A1298C slow down the conversion of folate into its active, methylated form. This can cause low dopamine and serotonin levels, worsening the fatigue and brain fog characteristic of POTS. [1, 2]

2. Histamine Intolerance and MCAS

POTS frequently co-occurs with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) or histamine intolerance. Histamine requires methyl groups to be broken down properly in the body. If your methylation cycle is compromised (under-methylation), histamine can accumulate. Excess histamine acts as a powerful vasodilator, causing blood vessels to widen, blood to pool in the lower extremities, and the heart to race to compensate—directly triggering a POTS flare. [1, 2, 3, 4]

3. Nitric Oxide and Vascular Tone

Methylation status directly influences the recycling of homocysteine. When methylation is impaired, homocysteine levels can rise (hyperhomocysteinemia). High homocysteine creates oxidative stress that damages the endothelial lining of blood vessels and decreases the availability of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is crucial for blood vessel flexibility; without it, the body struggles to constrict blood vessels appropriately when you stand up, leading to the classic POTS symptom of orthostatic intolerance. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

4. Mitochondrial Strain and Brain Fog

All methylation reactions are closely tied to mitochondrial function. When the methylation cycle is blocked, it induces oxidative stress that exhausts the mitochondria. Because the brain and autonomic nervous system are highly energy-dependent, this cellular fatigue manifests at a macro level as profound exhaustion and brain fog. [1, 2] [*Pomegranate peel supports better mitochondrial function; so does sunshine, gentle movement, and Epsom salt soaks (well absorbed magnesium source and sulfate—but don’t oversoak as too much sulfate also causes rapid heart rate.]

Summary of Intersections between POTS and Methylation Cycle Dysfunction

Biochemical Factor

Role in Methylation Cycle: Impact on POTS Symptoms

Norepinephrine Clearance: Relies on COMT methylation to break down stress hormones.Sluggish clearance leads to hyperadrenergic surges, high heart rates, and anxiety.

Histamine Breakdown: Requires methyl groups for degradation.High histamine triggers mast cell flares and severe blood vessel widening (pooling).

Homocysteine Regulation: Recycled back into methionine via active folate and B12.High levels cause vascular irritation, impairing how blood vessels constrict when standing.

Mitochondrial Health: Relies on the cycle to mitigate cellular oxidative stress.Impairment leads to diminished cellular energy, compounding brain fog and chronic fatigue.

Clinical Guidance

While genetic panels (like testing for MTHFR mutations) can provide clues, it is crucial not to self-treat with high-dose methyl donors (like methylfolate or methyl-B12) without professional guidance. Drastically altering your methylation cycle can sometimes cause “methyl buffering” issues, paradoxically causing intense anxiety, heart palpitations, and POTS symptom flares. [1]

If you suspect a methylation defect is contributing to your autonomic symptoms, consider consulting an autonomic specialist or a functional immunologist. They can order comprehensive lab panels—such as whole blood histamine, homocysteine, and serum methylmalonic acid—to map out a safe, customized nutrient protocol. [1, 2]

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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