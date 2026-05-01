Key Point about Crystals: Their Power is Physics, Not Woo-Woo

…or not just woo-woo.

Crystals are not magic, nor wish-granting, nor a substitute for medical care, good boundaries, or common sense. BUT, crystals are physical objects with physical properties. They resonate. They absorb. They conduct. They filter. They amplify. They ground. They have powers that vary with the type of crystal or stone (or shell or pearl).

These properties are real. They are measurable. Resonant crystals are used in your watch, your phone, your computer, your car. Quartz keeps time. Piezoelectric transducers send and receive signals. Lasers use crystals to amplify light.

The same physics that makes a quartz crystal oscillator work in a watch makes a rose quartz on your chest able to couple to your heart’s field. The same physics that makes a silicon chip process information makes a carnelian able to filter blue light.

But—and this is essential—these effects are subtle. They are not dramatic. They do not override your own biology, your own choices, your own coherence. They support. They do not substitute for more obvious self-care like getting out in the sunshine and taking a daily walk.

And if you do not understand the physics, you may:

Wear a resonator all day and wonder why you feel anxious and overstimulated

Place an absorber on your third eye and wonder why you feel heavy and dull

Buy a bracelet of mismatched beads and wonder why it does nothing or feels itchy or uncomfortable after a half hour

Treat crystals as “decorative” when they are actively functional

Treat crystals as “magical” when they are physical

Understanding the difference between a resonator and an absorber is not esoteric. It is practical. It is the difference between using a tool correctly and being confused by its effects.

Rose Quartz: Why It Resonates

Rose quartz is trigonal (a subclass of hexagonal). More info on the basic shapes of crystals, if interested, is in a nice graphic by Encyclopedia Britannica: britannica.com/trigonal-system.

Its crystal system has:

A threefold symmetry axis

Piezoelectric properties (like all quartz)

A chiral structure (α-quartz is chiral) (chiral = directional, like the left and right hand, similar but not the same, opposite mirror images)

A well-defined resonant frequency (depending on size and cut)

A large chunk of rose quartz held on the chest acts as a dielectric resonator. It couples to the coherent domains in our body (our heart and pericardium, the structured water in our chest) via the phonon field. If the geometry aligns—if the crystal’s axis is oriented appropriately—it can stabilize our heart’s coherence, slowing a racing pulse, calming anxiety.

Rose quartz, chunk ~ 800 mg; a carved heart ~ palm stone size, and a tiny point, ~ 1.25 inches. Resting with the chunk on my chest helps calm my heart rate and leave me with more energy after a half hour, somehow both more relaxed but also recharged.

This is physics rather than mysticism. The same physics that allows a quartz crystal oscillator in a watch to keep accurate time for us, makes a rose quartz held on the chest couple to our heartbeat.

The crystal rings at its fundamental frequency; our body’s coherent domains are tuned to that frequency (or a similar harmonic); and the frequencies phase-lock, synchronize … calming and slowing the fast heart-rate. About thirty minutes of meditative rest can be effective and eventually it may become over-stimulating and lead to a natural desire to set the quartz aside if using it prior to sleep.

Alabaster and Soapstone: Absorbers

Alabaster (gypsum) and soapstone (talc) are both soft, massive, non-resonant materials. They are:

Monoclinic or triclinic

Not piezoelectric

Broad-spectrum absorbers

Used historically for carving because they are soft

They do not ring. They absorb. They are grounding. They are calming because they drain excess coherence, not because they amplify it.

This soapstone tile was carved by my mother when she was a teenager or youth. It is a soft stone that is easy for beginner level carving and can get damaged readily. This tile had become buried in a flowerbed and I found it while digging. My mother’s initials are carved on the back though.

Touching time? “BLH”

If you are over-excited (anxiety, racing heart, too much beta wave), an absorber can be soothing. If you are depleted (fatigue, PEM, too much delta), an absorber may make you feel heavier. A resonator (like rose quartz) can amplify coherence, which is helpful if you are depleted (hold for ~ 30 minutes) but maybe over-stimulating if you are already over-excited.

Alabaster carving “Quiet Buddha”, a gentle Absorber stone, soft and can be harmed/etched by water. It can be easily scratched and may break or chip if you drop it.

Malachite: Why It Is Not a Resonator

Malachite is monoclinic. Its crystal system has:

Three unequal axes

One oblique angle (not 90°)

No hexagonal symmetry

No chirality (in the sense of a helical twist)

No piezoelectric property (unlike quartz)

Malachite forms in concentric bands, like a tree, but each band is made of microcrystalline fibers radiating outward. It is not a single crystal. It is a massive aggregate of tiny, misaligned crystals. This structure:

Scatters phonons rather than amplifying them

Absorbs energy across a broad spectrum rather than resonating at a single frequency

Acts as a sink for coherence, not a source

When we hold a piece of malachite, we are not coupling to a resonator. We are holding a history, a decoherence record. It is the fossil of flow that stopped with rings of copper. Holding malachite can feel calming though, because it drains excess coherence—like a grounding wire, like a heat sink. If our energy system is over-excited (anxiety, racing heart), malachite may help by absorbing the excess energy.

But it will not amplify our coherence in the way resonators can. It will not slow your heart rate by resonating with it from its own slower pace, the way a large chunk of rose quartz on the chest can.

Malachite: Absorber or Resonator?

Malachite is an absorber. It is:

Monoclinic

Massive (microcrystalline aggregate)

Not piezoelectric

Formed by precipitation from water (decoherence record)

It will not resonate with our body’s coherent domains. It can absorb though, and it will ground. It may be calming for someone feeling over-excited. It may seem heavy if we are already feeling energetically depleted.

If it looks like a painted rock, the chances of it being painted rock are quite good in the modern marketplace. Clues for real malachite - may feel cool in temperature, heavy and dense compared to the average more porous beach rock. The colors should be translucent, having some depth and fade on a spectrum into each other rather than looking like stripes of three paint colors. The circle patterns on malachite can be quite random, droplets mixed together, not only or always like ripples on a pond. I think the lion and the tiny point are real malachite but the painted rock feels light, ~ normal rock for the size, and it looks painted but that was more obvious in the close-up photo. Also, the dark tone of malachite is a deep green and never naturally reaches a pure black color (in bright light). The green tones are from copper in a green, oxidized form. Malachite is a basic copper carbonate, Cu₂CO₃(OH)₂, formed by weathering of copper ores.

Holding a malachite lion and palm stone—one in each hand—are like a record of decoherence in a copper rich puddle in the ancient past. Malachite stones are a fossil of flow that stopped and aggregated in concentric circles in a cymatic basin, potentially, (Depew and Bozkurk, 2025).

Malachite and the color green for stones is a good luck type of symbol used in areas of Africa. As an Absorber type of stone, jewelry as a bead or pendant would be healing in calming, energy soothing ways and could be worn all day without a risk of becoming overstimulated from too much amplifying of energy by a resonator like Rose Quartz or amethyst.

Upper right, malachite beads (real with smaller glass or plastic beads as dividers); lower right, Hematite is an Absorber stone rich in iron; Lower left, Aventurine beads would be a Resonator; Upper left, Carnelian round beads and I’m not sure what the chips are but the translucence suggests quartz like crystals which would be Resonators. Drilling a hole in resonator crystals fractures the stone and is not an ideal use for crystals. Bracelets of resonator beads may be energetically disruptive at the wrist which is an area with a lot of nerve and blood flow. Necklaces might be less disruptive for resonator type of crystals. The energy absorbing effects of a dense absorber like hematite might become draining feeling potentially — take it off is all. Recognize that if crystals can keep our digital devices working, then they have power and aren’t just pretty stones.

If interested in deeper science detail about quartz, see: The Crystal Blueprint: Reconnect With Your Authentic Self Through the Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science of Quartz Crystals, by Beatrice Singer, (2019, *Amazon but used copies may be available elsewhere). The book is well researched and covers a range of topics about quartz in technology and in healing traditions with a focus on science more than meditative uses.

Gems and crystals have a long history of use as a protective ‘charm’ to ward off illness and may have been helping by reducing inflammation. Clarity of thought may have been helped by crystals on crowns or jewelry and might be worth revisiting as EMF proofing our pineal glands — carnelian amulet on the forehead for absorbing excess blue light … Etsy is waiting for this product. Carnelian is a Resonator crystal, but the iron inclusions that give it the orange-red color will absorb blue light.

My apologies, Now, we all want this product, not just Etsy. ….. (Substack AI: Make an image of someone with an amulet of carnelian crystal over their forehead, pineal gland area, with the stone held in place by a thin band or crown/diadem. Realistic rather than antique, a modern use for absorbing blue light while sitting at a computer screen, carnelian red absorbs the blue before it reaches the pineal gland.)

Typical use of crystals in Reiki style energy healing, is to place the crystal on a chakra point/s and then rest meditatively with them for 20-30 minutes. (Substack AI image)

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Depew, J., & Bozkurt, H. S. (2025). The Cymatic Origin of Life: Ceramic Templating and Quantum-Hydrogenic (H₆-FDC) Patterning in Protocell Formation. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17756294.

Encyclopædia Britannica, The Seven Primitive Crystal Systems, Encyclopædia Britannica, Inc. Accessed April 7, 2026: https://www.britannica.com/science/trigonal-system#/media/1/605239/149097

Singer, Beatriz, (2019), The Crystal Blueprint: Reconnect With Your Authentic Self Through the Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science of Quartz Crystals, Hay House, Inc., Feb. 5, 2019, ISBN: 978-1-4019-5485-7, https://www.amazon.ca/Crystal-Blueprint-Reconnect-Authentic-Crystals/dp/1401954855

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