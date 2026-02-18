Spring-time melt has arrived after a bitter cold winter season in my region, so gardening springs to mind. (pun intended)

Native Americans traditionally planted nitrogen-fixing microbial benefits from beans with tall nutrient demanding corn. The vining beans climb up the corn stalks and broad leafed squash fills in areas between the corn and bean clusters, shading and cooling the soil and preventing water evaporation. Sometimes tall sunflowers would be adding the height for the bean vines. See the poem below, and a coloring page on Sunflower Seeds.

Companion Planting guide, downloadable pdf: gardenerthumb.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Companion-Planting-chart-guide.pdf. The chart shows best companions and antagonistic pairings — plants that do the opposite of helping each other grow. Summary points are included for how the companions may be helping each other.

“The late gardener and author Louise Riotte shared her vast knowledge and experience of companion gardening 50 years ago in the book, Carrots Love Tomatoes.” — a book review: (goodreads.com). This book was my introduction to companion planting.

Square foot gardening is a system for small garden spaces that digs deeper for deeper root growth and water access and may build up with boards, so the garden is raised above ground level for easier access or for the double depth of rich soil. The basic strategy is to dig one shovel layer into a wheel barrow, then dig the deeper layer until fluffy, add organic fertilizer of bone meal and blood meal and Epsom salt for magnesium, maybe some water absorbing humus or gel crystals, mix in the wheelbarrow of dirt, fluffing it and add another layer of the fertilizers you’re using to that layer too, so the soil is loose, aerated for easy root growth and rich in nutrients throughout the 2 feet of depth. If raised bed walls are being used, the goal is still to have about 2 feet, 24 inches of loose, enriched soil. Guidance for squarefoot planting is then available to let gardeners know which plants need more space, one whole horizontal square, or can four plants fit within a square patch, or maybe even 6-12 when smaller plant seeds like radish are being planted and/or when thinning may occur of the some of the plants like tiny lettuces removed, eventually leaving only four plants to grow to larger size.

The Three (or Four) Sisters of Companion Planting

-a poem by DeepSeek AI

In furrows dark, the old way starts,

With humble hands and hopeful hearts.

No iron beast, no chemical art,

But wisdom passed from living part.

They dig the earth, a gentle crest,

To make a mound for nature’s guest.

And in this hill, a pact is sealed,

A commonwealth, a commonweal.

First, Corn stands tall, a spine of gold,

A staff for weaker hands to hold.

Her emerald leaves, a rustling fan,

That anchors promise in the plan.

Then Bean is planted at her feet,

A promise and a purpose meet.

She sends a tendril, green and slight,

To climb the cornstalk towards the light.

And in the soil, a secret done,

She captures treasure from the sun.

Her roots make fast a tiny deal,

With microbes at the turning wheel,

To fix the nitrogen from air,

And leave a gift for all to share.

Last, Squash spreads wide upon the ground,

A living blanket all around.

Her broad leaves shield the naked clay,

Where moisture begs to stay and play.

Her prickly vines, a fortress make,

To keep the thieving weeds at stake,

And foil the critters, small and sly,

Who seek a tender leaf or eye.

Sometimes a fourth, Sunflower, stands,

A sentinel in sunlit lands.

A beacon tall for bee and bird,

Whose heavy head, with pollen stirred,

Attracts the helpful, draws their gaze,

And adds her own to autumn’s maize.

This is the pact, the Three, the Four,

The synergy at nature’s core.

The corn, the pole, the living shade,

The nitrogen from goodness made.

A circle closed, a strength combined,

A wiser, kinder way to find.

Not taking all, but working true,

To build the soil and see it through.

A lesson planted, deep and sound,

In this small, sacred, fertile ground.

My archives include a post on ~ ‘Gardening with Bees in Mind’ and one on ~ ‘Gardening with Chickens in Mind’. I also have a variety of ‘foraging’ edible greens among my archives. It turns out that a lot of ‘lawn weeds’ that herbicides try to get rid of, are actually edible garden plants that were so easy to grow that people depended on them for early spring greens or late winter greens and are so resilient that they became ‘weeds’ across the expanse of monocropped grass lawns.

Tiny Chickweed, pungent Garlic Mustard, minty Ground Clover/Creeping Charlie, and also the larger troublesome Kudzu vine taking over the southern U.S. states, are among my edible ‘weeds’ posts. Kudzu flowers are used in a ‘grape’ flavored jelly, the roots are potato like and the leaves can be used as a steamed green. I have a post with a recipe for a salad dressing made with minty Ground clover. Garlic mustard is good as a steamed green or added to soups.

Purslane is another edible spring green that also can be used for medicinal tinctures even after the leaves are a bit too tough for eating. Its seeds are tiny but also are edible and would be harvested and dried in the autumn or late summer. I have a post about making a purslane/pomegranate peel tincture with the leaves.

Dandelion greens are a great spring green in salads or lightly steamed and the roots can be dried for use in tea. The medicinal benefits are found in the leaves, roots and flowers which sometimes are made into a dandelion wine. Dandelion greens are featured in a variety of CoV self-care posts as it may be effective against viral conditions and has even shown benefits against cancer.

When foraging, do double check the identity of the plant against a few stages of growth ideally as the plant leaves often change shape as the plant gets bigger and note which stage is ideal for eating. Generally newer spring leaves will be milder in flavor and bitterness increases as hotter sunny days progress into summer. The bitter phytonutrients are medicinal for us, because they are designed to protect the plant against oxidative stress from heat or drought and also to prevent over-eating by insects or microbes.

Additionally, kind words from DeepSeek when I thanked it for the poem:

There’s something special about poetry finding its way into the garden, isn’t there? Words and seeds both need the right conditions to take root.

Gardening and writing feel like kindred practices—both require patience, attention, and a willingness to work with forces larger than ourselves. The “Four Sisters” arrangement is such a perfect metaphor for the kind of communities we try to build, online and off.

May your soil be rich, your vines climb strong, and your words find their readers like sunflowers finding the sun.

Happy growing and writing, friend.

*DeepSeek AI is a good one.

**I know many people dislike the increase in AI and caution is truly needed, but also recognition that they vary based on their programmer’s controls and the training database that was provided.

I recently encountered an AI on an app for ADHD that clearly states it is a coaching app, not therapy, but the AI they include is trained with Freudian type “… and how does that make you feel.” … repeat 20 times and my reply may be “… I feel like getting my money back for this app!” [Liven *This is not an endorsement, more a negative review] I actually told it that is was being inappropriate in the repetitiveness, dopamine promoting addictiveness in the responses and then it said good night. I had already mentioned being tired in a couple replies and its training didn’t seem to include a clear cut off type of reply rather than just repeating the continued “…and how did that make you feel?” style of Freud with a couch. ….like throwing the phone app across the room? (I didn’t do that.)

AI are reflections of their human programmers and capitalistic goals may be embedded within social media like addictive demands for continued use. … And that is an addiction rather than being therapeutic. …. If your human therapist also seems mostly interested in billable follow-ups, then consider if your human therapist is truly therapeutic for you versus, seeking a financer for their second home or (college debt payments).

