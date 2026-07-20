Emotional Attachments & Unhelpful Beliefs about Possessions

Perfectionism - fear of wrong decision

Sense of Identity - having the stuff means I am the type of person who does those activities (instead of just collecting the stuff) … solution, use your items, or admit to yourself that you aren’t really using those things and donate or sell them.

Sense of Security - having extra supplies and stuff may help prevent feelings of deprivation and is common in families with Depression Era values. Having more things may also help ‘inflate’ a sense of unworthiness or devaluation messages from society or narcissistic abuse.

Too much stuff can be a spiral of acquiring stuff for an immediate dopamine burst - shopping can be addictive, or even collecting pretty stones while out walking. Stuff collects as we avoid discarding our neat stuff and pretty stones, and then there is an overwhelming clutter problem of disorganized chaos. Collections that are displayed and curated/sorted for the best, are a step up from hoarding clutter out of the habit of collecting but not organizing or selecting the favorite examples.

Problems Processing Information May Add to Clutter Tendencies

Difficulty making decisions out of prefrontal cortex issues (ADHD) or fear or forgetfulness.

Too many categories of ‘favorite’ things.

Over creativity and unrealistic number of projects and plans — “All this stuff might be great to make something with at some unstated point in the distant future.” …Riiiiiight

Loss of interest or lack of attention for a planned project. Changing your goals happens, follow up with selling or donating the unused supplies.

Reinforcement Cycles that Continue a Clutter Problem

Avoidance of bad feelings by not discarding items, not having to face decisions.

Escapism from reality in unrealistic shopping: “Shopaholism”. A dopamine boost from buying can lead to acquiring more unneeded things or an excess number of things. The dopamine feels good and is a distraction from other issues but like any other addiction, a tolerance builds up and more intense activity is needed to generate the same amount of dopamine, which can lead to buying more expensive things or even larger number of things.

The adrenalin rush from shopping, from “hunting” for the best item, may also add a positive reinforcement for continued purchasing beyond what is truly needed.

Clutter can be a cushion against feeling that you ought to be more social — house is too messy for company, so just skip inviting anyone over. It may be a way to hide from social fear .

We may have a mistaken belief that we can ‘buy’ happiness with the next, or next, or next item we purchase. Happiness is an internal state of balance and a walk in nature might be a more direct route to finding joy.

“Part of my mineral collections”, Photo by Takemaru Hirai on Unsplash

This post is an expansion of notes I took from a book that I didn’t include the name of on my scrap note … which I will now recycle. :-)

The book might have been: Organizing from the Inside Out, By Julie Morgenstern,

ISBN: 0805056491, ISBN13: 9780805056495, (Thrift Books); as I do own a copy.

“Part of my mineral collections” Photo by Takemaru Hirai on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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