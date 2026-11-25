Pomegranate seeds are so crunchy that they pair well with other crunchy things, but crunch pairs well with some moistness to keep it comfortable while chewing.

A Waldorf apple salad typically has the crunch of fresh peeled apples, red grapes, celery, walnuts and a mayonnaise or sour cream dressing, making a white salad with diced celery and walnuts adding some colorful accents.

Waldorf salad is a well‑known dish originating from the Waldorf‑Astoria Hotel in New York City. The earliest version (1896) contained only apples, celery, and mayonnaise, with nuts added later by 1928. (Wikipedia)

Waldorf-Style Chilled Rice Salad with Pomegranate Seeds and inner pith - Food Principles

Concept & Dietary Fit: Resistant-starch cold rice salad inspired by a classic Waldorf (apple/pear + celery, pumpkin seeds in place of walnuts which are off of my low histamine diet). This food sensitivity recipe is designed without mayo, yogurt, or fermented ingredients (low-histamine compatible), and incorporates pomegranate inner pith as an Nrf2 promoter.

Pomegranate polyphenols and resistant starch support the gut microbiome and zinc in the pumpkin seeds also helps our beneficial microbes.

Knife-Work Principle: “One-spoonful” bite size—pieces are cut small enough so each spoonful delivers a balanced blend of tender rice, light sweetness, and fruity crunch without oversized chunks taking over the spoon. This concept is taught in Chinese food preparation as a flavor design

Steps

This was a trial one experiment which turned out well, making a little more than 4 cups ~ 6-8 servings (minus the two servings I ate already).

My dairy free version of the crunchy Waldorf (Hotel) fruit salad uses some canned coconut milk and adds a Jasmine rice base with diced celery and a peeled pear and 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt added to the hot rice after it is done steaming. Minced pomegranate inner pith adds tang to the hot mixture and I stirred in about a 1/3 cup of canned (full fat) coconut milk while the rice was still in the warm rice cooker. A list of these ingredients follows the description of the steps. This is modifiable for personal preference or available ingredients.

The chilled rice mixture with presoaked pumpkin seeds.

I then chilled that overnight and it tasted good plain, tender with just a little crunch from the celery.

Overnight I presoaked raw pumpkin seeds with a little vinegar to soften the seeds and reduce seed enzymes/lectins.

Today I tested a sample with some pumpkin and pomegranate seeds and decided the combination works.

Fresh fruit with vitamin C to prevent browning and coconut milk and sugar as a dressing.

In a separate bowl I added one 500 mg tablet of vitamin C powder that I crushed and added one peeled and chopped Gala apple and another ripe Bosc pear, peeled and chopped in 1/4-1/2 size pieces. And the seeds of ~ 3/4 of a large pomegranate which would be ~ 2/3-3/4 cup of fresh seeds. I stirred that with ~ 1/4 organic cane sugar and 2 serving spoons of coconut milk (the leftover part of the can was poured into a glass jar and put in the fridge for other uses).

Before mixing the chilled rice mixture with the delicate fresh fruit, I stirred in about 1/2 cup of the presoaked and thoroughly rinsed pumpkin seeds. Then I gently mixed the rice and fruit together …and tested a sample …and it is good.

The chilled rice and fruit salad has quite a bit of crunch from the pomegranate and pumpkin seeds and crisp apple.

Ingredients and Directions for Step 1: Rice Base & Warm Mix-Ins

Base: 2 cups Jasmine rice (dry measure), cooked normally in a rice cooker (minus ~1 cup cooked eaten warm; remainder used as the salad base while still warm in the cooker). These proportions are modifiable for preference or seasonal availability.

Pomegranate Inner Pith: 1/2 to 1 tablespoon fresh inner pith, finely minced, stirred into the warm rice. This adds a nice tang, but too much adds a diuretic effect that may not be desirable. Eat this salad earlier in the day along with water and it can help reduce symptoms of edema.

Celery Heart: ~4 half-stalks from the tender inner bundle (largest stalk peeled), sliced lengthwise into thin strips and finely chopped (small, crisp pieces—not minced), fold into the warm rice.

Pear: 1 ripe Bosc pear, peeled, cored, and diced into small 1/4-1/2 inch pieces.

Binder & Seasoning:

1/4-1/3 cup canned coconut milk (full fat, no Guar gum, BPA free can preferred) (just enough to lightly coat and moisten without turning runny); (Native Forest brand example, iherb),

and add 1/2 teaspoon sea salt or iodized salt.

Chilling Step: Mix together, pack into a storage tub, and refrigerate overnight to develop the resistant starch effect in the rice and to let the flavors meld.

“Snow for Christmas Fruit and Rice Salad” — a better name?

Ingredients and Directions for Step 2: Fresh Fruit and Pumpkin Seed Mix-Ins

Raw Pumpkin Seeds - presoak 1/2-1 cup overnight with a tablespoon of food grade or apple cider vinegar and rinse thoroughly before stirring/folding into the chilled rice mixture.

Fresh Fruit Blend - crush a tablet of 500 mg vitamin C powder (to prevent browning of the apple and pear pieces) and add the vit. C powder to a mixing bowl. A tablespoon of lemon juice could be used instead of vit. C powder.

Peel and chop one crisp Apple (Gala as an example) and one ripe Bosc or Bartlett Pear .

Gently mix with the vitamin C powder , 1/4 cup organic cane Sugar , and two tablespoons/serving spoons of the canned Coconut milk (from the remainder of the can, stored in the refrigerator in a glass jar preferably).

Add Pomegranate seeds from one fresh pomegranate, about 3/4 cup.

This salad will likely keep a few days, but should be kept chilled and covered and eaten within 4-5 days.

Happy Holidays!

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Google and/or Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

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