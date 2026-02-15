This will be experiential rather than heavy on references — I had yet another moldy dry bean issue. (earlier post, linked below) Caution for expiration date 2026 across the brands as it may have been harvested three years ago. I threw out what was making me sick and bought some organic from a different, small farmer, brand and the expiration date is 2028 … if harvested last fall, this most current crop, that suggests the industry standard is a three year expiration date, so 2026 expiration could mean harvested and packaged in 2023. Overheated warehouses and condensation can lead to a tiny bit of mold on the beans, growing into many and the mycotoxin can be airborne, so just sorting the dry beans or handling the plastic packaging seems to make me histamine reactive or just mycotoxin reactive … it affects the brain and body detox systems. Liver inflammation can be related to mold exposure.

Glyphosate on crops is leaching into the ground water and showing up in rain water, either from ground water or farm field evaporation or from biofuel exhaust when glyphosate crop biomass was used to make the biofuel. The glyphosate disrupts soil microbiome leading to a lack of beneficial bacteria and fungus that would compete with negative fungus, so the glyphosate is leading to increased risk of the dangerous fungal species contaminating crops.

Glyphosate also reduces mineral content in crops and can reduce aromatic amino acids which include tryptophan. Humans and many species can make niacin from tryptophan, but cats need to eat niacin rich foods like liver and meats. Grain based foods for cats is likely supplying them with too much glyphosate residue and animal products made from animals fed glyphosate crops likely incorporate some glyphosate in their muscles and collagen.

Among my archived glyphosate posts their is one about cannibalism in wild hamsters which a farmer had noticed.

Niacin deficiency linked to glyphosate and cannibalism (in wild hamsters). (substack.com)

Science research into the oddity led to finding out there was a niacin deficiency related to glyphosate leading to reduced tryptophan content in the field crops… the hamsters had lots of food, but were malnourished in niacin, leading to hamsters eating the baby hamster litters. Supplying niacin corrected the problem … but banning glyphosate worldwide as a poison would be a better solution as it is in ground water and rain water and increasing negative fungal species in the food supply….

It also decreases nitrogen fixing microbes in the soil and that is a direct cost to the food supply as nitrogen fertilizers are costly and add industrial production streams to the ecosystem while soil microbes just naturally do their soil microbe job if not killed by glyphosate.

Organic farmers help by not using it, and countries that ban glyphosate are helping too, but rain falls across regions, and around the world even. Volatile chemicals leach into the air in hotter equitorial and warm areas and condense out over colder areas, leading to an excessive toxin burden on Inuit and other far north or far south zones.

Coastal waters also suffer from lack of oxygen or over-acidification from agricultural chemical run-off. The nitrogen fertilizers are more acidic than the soil microbes or aged manure type of recycled fertilizer.

Modern life is not working for the health of the planet, the oceans, the microbes, or the people.

A valentine for soil microbes

Happy Valentine’s Day anyway.

Nitrogen Fertilizer use seems to have increased at a similar rate to increased use of glyphosate … is that a cost savings, or more work and money for the farmers, only to be producing less nourishing food? The defenders suggest that the increased yield means that the nutrient amount is the same… but spread out in more food, leaving the person or farm animal consuming more empty calories, less nutrient density per calorie … lacking some critical minerals and aromatic amino acids. / Read more: Depew, J. (2026). Glyphosate, Soil Fungi, and Dry Bean Crops: Examining Risks and Resilient Alternatives. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18423295

The cat story, … my cats have been driving me batty with meowing incessantly for canned food, then eating it and meowing for more (one cat in particular) and even scratching and biting at me sometimes. After reviewing my glyphosate archives and the wild hamster story, I looked into cat’s need for niacin and learned about them not being able to make it from tryptophan, but glyphosate fed chickens might have less niacin too, or maybe glyphosate residue is inflammatory and that increases need for niacin???? Anyway, they don’t need much, or too much would stress them with the niacin flush reaction, but 1.4 mg is a speck, a dust smidge and I have been adding a smidge to their twice daily wet food, and it seems to have helped. They are more satisfied and don’t even always finish it all at once, leaving some for later. So…. interesting, cats and niacin and glyphosate….. a moldy bean story sidetrip.

Hamsters in my archives … It looks like a few of the posts just linked to the hamster post.

This post has a thorough list of all my glyphosate related posts up to that date.

Sometimes the unknown side effects are worth examining closer and calling for an international ban in order to protect “The Commons” … our shared ground water, rain water and ocean water.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance for you or your cats, but it certainly is something to ponder.