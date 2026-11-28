Candida actively sabotages host immune-cell mitochondria, creating a self-reinforcing cycle where the immune system loses the energy and immune signaling that is needed to clear the fungus. When yeast hijacks our cellular power grid—leaving mitochondria unable to make Mg-ATP and immune cells vulnerable and weaponless—high-priced prescriptions often fail to work too. Meanwhile, a classic over-the-counter purple dye remedy and pomegranate polyphenols can effectively target Candida’s strategies and help stop it from overgrowing.

Avoiding alcohol and cutting down on sweets and starches also helps starve yeast growth—since fermentative yeasts actually produce their own alcohol (ethanol and acetaldehyde) from sugars in the gut, which can trigger 'drunk-like' brain fog, strain the liver toward fatty liver buildup, and worsen mitochondrial and POTS-type fatigue—while a less acidic dietary balance supports our cells and healthy microbes rather than yeast, which thrives in an acidic environment.

Why Sugar, Alcohol, Fatty Liver, and POTS Symptoms Overlap Fermentative yeasts like Candida don’t just consume our glucose—they ferment sugars and starches into ethanol and acetaldehyde right inside the digestive tract (a milder cousin of “auto-brewery” syndrome). Drinking alcohol adds directly to that load, while high-carb meals can leave someone feeling unexpectedly woozy, foggy, or mildly “drunk” without touching a single alcoholic drink. That gut-made ethanol flows straight to the liver, draining NAD+ and cellular antioxidants and contributing to fatty liver risk—while compounding the mitochondrial Mg-ATP depletion that underlies autonomic and POTS symptoms.

Stages of growth in Candida albicans, include a Blastospore ‘shell’, which branches out into Pseudohyphae and then more threadlike and invasive Hyphae, and each stage can reverse back to the smaller ‘seed’ spores which can allow it to seem to go away only to return again later. (CC BY Talapko, et al., 2021 ).

Here is how the positive feedback loop of Candida growth supporting even more growth of Candida, works mechanistically (Talapko, et al., 2021):

1. How Candida Undermines Host Mitochondria

When immune cells (especially macrophages-white blood cells and monocytes) encounter Candida albicans, they normally rely on a coordinated metabolic shift—ramping up glycolysis for rapid response while still depending on healthy mitochondrial respiration and mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mtROS) for microbicidal killing and cytokine signaling. Candida disrupts this in several ways:

Candidalysin & Pore Formation: Invasive Candida hyphae secrete candidalysin, a cytolytic peptide toxin that damages host cell membranes, triggers uncontrolled calcium (Ca2+) influx into the cell interior, and causes mitochondrial membrane depolarization (loss of mitochondrial membrane potential, which stalls ATP synthesis, Delta-Psi_m).

Mitochondrial membrane potential — Delta-Psi_membrane

Glucose Starvation & Metabolic Competition: Rapidly growing Candida hyphae consume local glucose aggressively. Macrophages fighting Candida become heavily dependent on glucose uptake; once Candida depletes the local glucose pool, macrophage glycolysis collapses, and without intact mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation to fall back on, the immune cells undergo rapid bioenergetic failure and cell death.

Nitric Oxide & Respiratory Chain Inhibition: Intense innate immune activation induces nitric oxide (NO) and inflammatory mediators that—when sustained—inhibit mitochondrial respiratory chain complexes (especially Complex I and IV) inside the immune cells themselves, blunting sustained antifungal activity.

Farnesol & Quorum-Sensing Interference: Candida’s quorum-sensing molecule farnesol can directly impair mitochondrial function and increase oxidative stress in host cells, interfering with normal mitochondrial dynamics and immune signaling.

2. The Self-Reinforcing Loop: “Candida →More Candida→ More and More Candida”

Initial overgrowth / hyphal shift: Candida transitions to hyphae (thread-like invasive growth) which secretes candidalysin and aspartyl proteases (SAPs) while consuming local glucose, leading to our feeling ‘hungry’ and in need of eating more starches and sugars for some quick energy, however… the mitochondria are harmed in a way that leads to less Mg-ATP production. Host mitochondrial & bioenergetic hit: “Hungry for energy” leads to our epithelial (membrane and skin cells) and our immune cells to suffer membrane stress, calcium overload from too much entering cells through damaged membranes, mitochondrial depolarization and loss of ability to produce Mg-ATP properly, and results in Mg-ATP depletion and cells ‘hungry’ for more of the power source they need. Mixed Metaphor: the cellular Debit Card is running on “empty”, no gas/no money. Blunted immune clearance: Energy-depleted macrophages (white blood cells) and T-cells (other specialized immune cells) cannot sustain phagocytosis (killing and engulfing damaged or invasive cells…like yeast), neutrophil recruitment, or protective Th17/Th1 immune signaling—and premature macrophage death actually releases trapped Candida back into the tissue. Metaphor: the yeast prisoner kills the prison guard and breaks free from the white blood cell that tried to engulf the yeast. Escalating overgrowth: With local immune surveillance weakened (dead prison guards/loss of prisons) and barrier tight junctions compromised (the walls have holes between the bricks), Candida expands further, deepening the local glucose sink (yeast are eating our food and growing even more) and that leads to even more mitochondrial strain, depolarization, and loss of ability to make Mg-ATP or to help white blood cells to kill yeast or any other infectious microbe, or remove our own damaged or cancerous or ‘zombie’ senescent cells. Our defense team (phagocytes/white blood cells) and our ability to make usable energy out of our food (mitochondrial dysfunction) are losing the internal ‘war’ to the invasive yeast over-growth.

The open access article by Talapko, et al., (2021) is excellent and discusses higher risk conditions such as HIV/AIDS where oral thrush or systemic Candida may become chronic.

An Old School Therapeutic for ‘Thrush’ in Early Childhood and for Lactating Mothers and Babies — Gentian Violet Purple Dye

Before the medical industry shifted to endless prescriptions for Nystatin that don’t seem to work that well against Candida yeast, “Thrush”, white chunky goo on the tongue and throat, and chafed sore nipples for mom, the remedy that worked in a colorful way, was Gentian Violet. Some pharmacies may still offer it as an over-the-counter product, or order online, no prescription needed.

The purple dye is swabbed/painted on the sore breast areola and nipple and swabbed in the baby’s white gooey mouth and tongue. It doesn’t seem to taste bad for the baby, or not in comparison to the soreness of itchy yeast infections. AND, it generally works pretty quickly, just in a few uses, buy some, and feel better that week … in comparison to endless bottles of Nystatin prescriptions that don’t seem to do much for the problem.

Caution/Practical note: Apply Gentian Violet carefully and use sparingly, at ≤1% strength, in a thin layer and use for just a few days (to avoid mucosal irritation from prolonged or heavy use). A cotton ‘Q-tip’ swab may help apply it directly to the affected areas. Avoid swallowing excess. Gentian violet is a thin watery fluid that gets on everything. Use old clothing while treating baby or self with the purple dye. It may get on countertops too. Do check with your pediatrician or lactation consultant for further guidance.

Why don’t doctors just recommend Gentian Violet still? Maybe because of the purple mess, or maybe because it is not a patentable medication would be the likely answer. Although Nystatin is also an older medication but you still need a prescription for it.

Anyway…. as a Public Health dietitian, my direct patient care experience found that Gentian violet is very effective for stubborn “Thrush” which frequently passes back and forth between breastfeeding baby’s mouth and mom’s sore breasts. The temporary purpleness could just be considered decorative compared to the gooey, itchy white yeast known as ‘Oral Thrush’. A few days using the purple dye (approximately 2–3 times daily for up to 3 days) may help end a frustrating battle with Candida strains.

I like effective treatments that are inexpensive. I know that is a radical concept in a for-profit medical system, but… I like what works and doesn’t cost much.

Pomegranate polyphenols can be effective and low cost when eaten by someone with more systemic or gut yeast problems. The pomegranate phytonutrients block the yeast’s enzymes and support beneficial microbe growth in the gut which could be considered our ‘team-mates’, or back-up prison guards for our white blood cells, or more simply good neighbors instead of neighbors who litter and play loud music late at night.

Humans are symbionts—we live in a mutually beneficial relationship with our mitochondria. And we are also symbiotic with our gut microbes and small amounts of yeast and virus are likely present too, but the beneficial bacteria ideally will outnumber the yeast, virus, or other negative species of bacteria. Something will be growing in our gut as we are not sterile. And we actually depend on the beneficial species to make vitamin K2 and other helpful nutrients for us, so feeding our microbes with zinc and resistant starches and pomegranate or other polyphenol rich foods can help support the ‘good neighbors’, who then help keep the neighborhood more calm and productive (making vitamin K2, B vitamins and butyrate in our colon).

Pomegranate Paper Excerpts:

Humans as Symbionts

Here is a closer look at what the research shows on how pomegranate polyphenols inhibit Candida's invasive enzymes while feeding our beneficial gut neighbors:

Candida albicans and other fungi are considered symbionts and potentially beneficial in balance. Candida species can reduce or promote local inflammation. (Pérez, 2021) Pomegranate can help prevent overgrowth of C. albicans by inhibition of an enzyme inhibitor that it makes (aspartic protease); and pomegranate peel extract has been found to be beneficial against Candidiasis. (Madugula, et al, 2017) Ellagic acid, found in pomegranate, is a non-protein aspartic protease inhibitor of the aspartic protease that is secreted by Candida albicans. (Polya, 2003, viewable at Corilagin)

Pomegranate products have been shown to promote microbiome growth, (Tavasoli, et al, 2014), and Firmicutes species in particular, improving the Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio in the gut, to be less obesogenic. Pomegranate promotes balanced growth of species that produce butyrate and short chain fatty acids (SCFA), improving the ratio of Bacteroidetes to Firmicutes in an animal-based study. Roseburia and Blautia were increased and also are SCFA producing species. (George, et al, 2019)

Antimicrobial and Antifungal

Pomegranate peel has antiviral, antibacterial, antiparasitic, antihelminth, and antifungal benefits. (Table 3.) Treatments are limited for fungal pathogens and more resistant strains are becoming a problem per a recent report by the World Health Organization. (WHO fungal, 2022) In a fresh produce application, Pomegranate Peel Extract (PPE) aqueous extract reduced quorum sensing activity by C. violaceum and was antimicrobial against Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella Typhimurium, and Candida tropicalis at Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (MIC) of 19–30 mg/mL, (Table 2), and at 25 mg/mL psychrophilic bacteria (1.12 Log CFU/100 g) and total coliforms (1.23 Log CFU/100 g) were reduced. The antioxidant capacity of the treated sprouts was also increased compared to control, around 138-200% more. (Figure 3). (Cruz-Valenzuela, et al, 2022)

Anti-fungal phenol — Ellagic acid is a potent Non-protein aspartic protease inhibitor; aspartic protease is secreted by Candida albicans. (Polya, 2003, viewable at Corilagin)

Antifungal against oral Candidiasis – In vitro study of 60 clinical isolates; Pomegranate Peel Extract was as effective as Clotrimazole against Candida. (Madugula, et al, 2017)

Pomegranate Peel Extract or Juice as an Oral Mouthwash Against Dental Pathogens:

Antimicrobial against dental pathogens . Oral mouthwash made with pomegranate extract was tested and found effective against: Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Candida albicans, but not against Enterococcus faecalis. (Oliveira Leite, et al, 2014)

Pomegranate peel extract was compared to chlorhexidine in an oral mouth rinse clinical trial and the PPE reduced all pathogens that were analyzed but was not as effective against S. mutans as the chlorhexidine. (Jacob, B., et al., 2021)

Use of 30 ml unsweetened pomegranate juice reduced dental plaque in a small clinical trial. Participants were asked to not brush their teeth for 24 hours prior to the study when a sample was taken before and after swishing with the juice for a minute. (Kote, Kote, Nagesh, 2011)

Putting It Into Practice

Clearing stubborn Candida isn’t about nuking our microbiome with endless expensive prescriptions while leaving our mitochondria running on empty. It is about restoring our cellular Mg-ATP battery, starving yeast fermentation, and backing up our immune cells with low-cost, time-tested allies—from a dab of classic Gentian Violet for topical thrush to polyphenol-rich pomegranate that blocks fungal enzymes and also feeds our “good neighbor” gut microbes.

Want a simple way to put pomegranate polyphenols to work on oral hygiene right away? Check out my step-by-step Pomegranate Mouthwash How-To posts [link with images; link with polyphenol dosing estimates and coloring pages].

Pomegranate extract for mouthwash use works remarkably well for calming gingivitis-type gum inflammation in my personal experience and the research shows that the extract or just swishing with (real) pomegranate juice can help keep oral microbes in balance.

Water ‘extract’ is just making a strong tea without overheating. Gentle simmer or bring up to temp, cover and let sit for 20 minutes is likely adequate. Store in the refrigerator and use within 1-2 weeks or freeze in small amounts to thaw as needed.

Alcohol extract: Soaking pomegranate rind in a vodka base for about 3 weeks and straining would make a shelf stable extract for use as a mouthwash too.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the recent research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post, while the pomegranate work predated my use of AI support.

References

Cruz-Valenzuela, M.R., Ayala-Soto, R.E., Ayala-Zavala, J.F., et al., 2022. ‘Pomegranate (Punica granatum L.) Peel Extracts as Antimicrobial and Antioxidant Additives Used in Alfalfa Sprouts’. Foods. Aug 26;11(17):2588. doi: 10.3390/foods11172588. PMID: 36076774; PMCID: PMC9455905. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9455905/ (Accessed 9 Nov 2022)

George, N.S., Cheung, L., Luthria, D.L., et al., (2019) ‘Pomegranate peel extract alters the microbiome in mice and dysbiosis caused by Citrobacter rodentium infection’. Food Sci Nutr. Jul 7;7(8):2565-2576. doi: 10.1002/fsn3.1106. PMID: 31428344; PMCID: PMC6694437. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6694437/ (Accessed: 18 Nov 2022)

Jacob, B., Malli Sureshbabu, N., Ranjan, M., Ranganath, A., Siddique, R., 2021. ‘The Antimicrobial Effect of Pomegranate Peel Extract versus Chlorhexidine in High Caries Risk Individuals Using Quantitative Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction: A Randomized Triple-Blind Controlled Clinical Trial’. Int J Dent. Aug 30;2021:5563945. doi: 10.1155/2021/5563945. PMID: 34512759; PMCID: PMC8424245. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8424245/ (Accessed 16 Nov 2020)

Kote, S., Kote, S., Nagesh, L., 2011. ‘Effect of pomegranate juice on dental plaque microorganisms (streptococci and lactobacilli)’. Anc Sci Life. Oct;31(2):49-51. PMID: 23284205; PMCID: PMC3530267. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3530267/ (Accessed: 16 Nov 2022)

Madugula, P., Reddy, S., Koneru, J., et al., (2017). ‘"Rhetoric to Reality"- Efficacy of Punica Granatum Peel Extract on Oral Candidiasis: An in vitro Study’. J Clin Diagn Res. 2017;11(1):ZC114–ZC117. doi:10.7860/JCDR/2017/22810.9304 Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5324484/ (Accessed: 21 October 2022)

Oliveira Leite, S.J., de Oliveira, F.M., da Silveira Almeida, L.M., et al., 2014. ‘In vitro assessment of the antimicrobial effects of pomegranate (Punica granatum L.) peel decoction on saliva samples’. Rev Ciênc Farm Básica Apl., 35(1):25-28, ISSN 1808-4532 Available at: http://serv-bib.fcfar.unesp.br/seer/index.php/Cien_Farm/article/view/2752/1505 (Accessed: 16 Nov 2022)

Pérez, J.C., 2021. ‘Fungi of the human gut microbiota: Roles and significance’, Int J of Medical Microbiology, 311(3), 151490, ISSN 1438-4221, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijmm.2021.151490. Available at: (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1438422121000199 (Accessed: 18 Nov 2022)

Polya, G.M., 2003. ‘Protein and Non-Protein Protease Inhibitors from Plants’, Editor(s): Atta-ur-Rahman, ‘Studies in Natural Products Chemistry’, Elsevier, 29(J):567-641, ISSN 1572-5995, ISBN 9780444515100, https://doi.org/10.1016/S1572-5995(03)80015-7. Available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1572599503800157 (Accessed: 21 October 2022) Viewable at (Corilagin)

Talapko, J., Juzbašić, M., Matijević, T., Pustijanac, E., Bekić, S., Kotris, I., & Škrlec, I. (2021). Candida albicans—The Virulence Factors and Clinical Manifestations of Infection. Journal of Fungi, 7(2), 79. https://doi.org/10.3390/jof7020079

Tavasoli, S., Zarnani, A.H., Vafa, M., et al.. 2014. ‘The effect of pomegranate extract on survival and peritoneal bacterial load in cecal ligation and perforation model of sepsis in rats’. Int J Prev Med. 5(1):104–109. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3915462/ (Accessed: 6 Nov 2022)

World Health Organization, (WHO), Ed. (2022) ‘WHO fungal priority pathogens list to guide research, development and public health action’, who.int, ISBN: 978-92-4-006024-1, Available at: https://www.who.int/publications-detail-redirect/9789240060241 (Accessed: 1 November 2022)

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