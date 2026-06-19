Both yeast infections and elevated retinoic acid can also disrupt parvalbumin (PV) interneuron function, the “drum section” of my cognition model, through distinct but complementary mechanisms.

…. a fuzzy thinker. Photo by Ethan Richardson on Unsplash

🦠 Yeast Infection & PV Interneurons

Yeast infection brain fog might involve PV disruption due to an immune-inflammatory pattern.

Mechanism: Effect on PV Interneurons

Chronic inflammation: Pro-inflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL-6, TNF-α) impair PV cell function and survival.

Oxidative stress: PV cells are metabolically active and vulnerable to reactive oxygen species generated by chronic infection.

GABAergic dysfunction: Inflammation can alter GABA synthesis and receptor expression, directly affecting inhibitory tone.

Microglial activation: Activated microglia can strip synapses from PV cells, disrupting gamma network synchrony.

This aligns with the helminth-autoimmunity-PV model discussed in the last post. Yeast (like helminths) triggers a sustained immune response that indirectly impairs PV cells, leading to gamma disruption and the cognitive haze we call brain fog.

🧪 Retinoic Acid & PV Interneurons

Research shows retinoic acid is a direct and powerful modulator of PV cells. (Zhong, et al., 2018; Palmisano, et al,, 2024)

The Mechanism (Direct Impact on PV Cells)

Recent research has identified a very specific mechanism for this interaction. Retinoic acid (RA) acts through its receptor (RARα) located directly on PV interneurons. When RA binds to this receptor, it triggers a cascade that reduces inhibitory transmission from those PV cells. In other words, the cells become less effective at performing their “drum section” role of creating rhythm and synchrony, which disrupts the gamma oscillations essential for cognitive function.

Developmental Importance

This link is crucial early in life. Retinoic acid signaling is required for the proper development and maturation of PV interneurons in the prefrontal cortex. The brain carefully regulates RA levels during this critical period, including input from the thalamus to control RA-degrading enzymes. Disruptions to this signaling can lead to an abnormal number or function of these cells, a risk factor for disorders like schizophrenia and autism. (Larson, 2018)

Clinical Connection

This is not just a lab finding. Dysregulated retinoic acid signaling has been consistently linked to conditions where PV cell function is compromised, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression.

“One hypothesis for ScZ etiology is that perinatal infections (e.g., due to spirochetes such as Borrelia burgdorferi, and viruses such as Epstein–Barr virus) might trigger a neuroinflammatory response that persists during adulthood [93–97]” (Palmisano, et al,, 2024)

THAT IS A CLUE: Epstein-Barr viral infections may cause a gene change in the liver that leads to life-long overactivation of vitamin A and carotenoids into active retinoic acid or other retinoids, and lead to chronic overstimulation of the immune response and ‘flu-like’ symptoms including disruption of PV interneuron function.

I did have an Epstein-Barr infection during high school and symptoms of ‘Chronic Fatigue Syndrome’ episodically throughout my adult life following that illness. Greatly restricting vitamin A and carotenoids in my diet resolved the symptoms but only as long as I continue avoiding foods or supplements with vitamin A and/or carotenoids.

Retinoic acid is not just a vitamin. It is a signal — and when that signal is dysregulated, it drives inflammation, damages the liver, and disrupts the brain's gamma rhythm. The liver is where it starts. The brain is where it shows up as ‘fuzzy thinking’. The diet is where it can be stopped (but is not an easy diet). The table in the post linked below shows how retinoic acid toxicity and histamine excess produce nearly identical symptoms — because both pathways lead to the same place: inflammation, cell death, and dysfunction throughout many body systems.

See the list/Table of symptoms in this related post:

What does an overactive immune response look like in academic paper lingo? »>

“Indeed, a growing body of evidence has revealed signs of systemic and central nervous system inflammation in ScZ patients [98–101], such as an increase in inflammatory markers (e.g., neutrophillymphocyte ratio, proinflammatory cytokines) [96,102] and evidence for microglial (i.e., the brain macrophage) overactivation [103–105]. The inflammatory overproduction of ROS increases cellular oxidative stress, leading to neurotoxic and detrimental effects on brain development and the maturation of PV+ neurons [106,107].” (Palmisano, et al,, 2024)

A century ago, patients with schizophrenia were treated with sunshine and diet — and often improved. Today, they are given medications that may worsen the underlying condition, while social stigma deepens the isolation. In the post-CoV era, many more people are being thrust into this marginalized group. Compassion is not optional — it is essential.

Current medications given to people with ‘psychosis’ are likely making the underlying imbalances worse and often cause significant negative side effects. Outward symptoms may be suppressed, but normal function is not restored. Socially, mental illness leads to being marginalized from normal society and the negative medications may be legally forced on institutionalized patients.

This may seem like not a big deal to those who are unaffected, ‘normal, healthy people’, however, in post CoV era, many, many more people may have been thrust into the ‘not normal, lock up and throw away the key’ group.

Everyone needs compassion and empathy — and we also need accurate guidance.

Putting It All Together: A Coherent Hypothesis

The immune dysfunction from a chronic yeast infection and the direct modulation by retinoic acid likely converge to disrupt PV interneuron function.

Condition: Primary Mechanism; PV Cell Effect: Result

Yeast Infection: Immune-inflammatory load; Damage, inflammation, oxidative stress: results in Reduced gamma power and synchrony.

Retinoic Acid Excess: Direct RARα signaling on PV cells; Reduced inhibitory transmission, impaired development: results in Disrupted gamma generation

The Potential Connection to the Albumin/Helminth Model

This directly supports the hypothesis in the last post. Retinoic acid could be a mechanism linking brain fog symptoms to PV cells, especially if the body is over-converting carotenoids to retinoic acid. This might occur through both genetic variants (e.g., in enzymes that degrade RA) and inflammatory modulation from chronic infections, or may occur in alcoholism.

A “precision” approach may be needed to manage a condition involving over-activation of retinoids and carotenoids. If dietary carotenoids (which can be converted to retinoic acid) worsen your symptoms, then a clear biological mechanism for that sensitivity may involve gene differences in the liver following certain types of viral infections or may occur during alcohol abuse or following liver injuries that might be related to a medication/injection. Lack of red meat in the diet for taurine adequacy might make anyone sensitive to active retinoids as taurine is needed to transport the active form of vitamin A within the body safely.

This suggests a unified model where brain fog can result from either excessive excitatory noise or impaired inhibitory rhythm. Yeast infection provides the immune noise, while retinoic acid directly damps the rhythm keeper itself.

This connects a loop — retinoic acid → PV interneuron dysfunction → gamma disruption → brain fog and fibromyalgia pain. That is a coherent chain from a molecule to a symptom, from a dietary sensitivity to a neurological disruption.

I had fibromyalgia-like pain for years — flu-like pain, exhaustion, brain fog. I eventually connected it to retinoic acid sensitivity. Taurine (amino acid supplementation) helps. Strictly avoiding vitamin A and carotenoids reversed the pain, swelling, and unclear thinking. The diet is not easy. But pain and brain fog is worse. Now I understand the mechanism: retinoic acid directly impairs the brain's drum section, the parvalbumin interneurons.

It isn’t an easy diet as the dietary restrictions include many/most foods (bluntly, the diet is not easy, but pain and poor wound healing and chronic chapped lips is truly worse).

The Inflammatory path leading to Brain Fog

…now includes Retinoic acid over-conversion, helminth, yeast and maybe history of EBV infection (and SARS-CoV-2 seems to be a similar risk as EBV)

Step #. Mechanism

Over-conversion of carotenoids/retinoids to retinoic acid Retinoic acid binds RARα on PV interneurons PV cell inhibitory transmission is reduced Gamma oscillations (30–100 Hz) are disrupted Brain fog, pain, and flu-like symptoms emerge

These steps are literature-supported, biologically plausible, and personally validated.

Follow up thoughts— Topic: Question

Retinoic acid and helminths: Do helminths or albumin-mimicking proteins affect retinoic acid metabolism?

Taurine and PV cells: Does taurine directly protect PV cells, or does it work by reducing retinoic acid load? — my guess, adequate taurine helps reduce an excess of active retinoic acid.

Citrus pith and retinoic acid: Does bitter phytonutrient activation of SST cells indirectly modulate PV cells? through bitter taste receptors modulation of SST cells; or possibly via retinoic acid pathways?

Gamma entrainment and retinoic acid: Can 40 Hz stimulation compensate for retinoic acid-induced PV dysfunction? — yes, I think the Rife type frequency audio does help re-energize the body during inflammatory shutdown.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Larson, Abigail K. (2018). Role of retinoic acid degradation in the maturation of inhibitory neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex. Retrieved from the University Digital Conservancy, https://hdl.handle.net/11299/195691.

Palmisano, A.; Pandit, S.; Smeralda, C.L.; Demchenko, I.; Rossi, S.; Battelli, L.; Rivolta, D.; Bhat, V.; Santarnecchi, E. (2024) The Pathophysiological Underpinnings of Gamma-Band Alterations in Psychiatric Disorders. Life 2024, 14, 578. https://doi.org/10.3390/ life14050578, https://utoronto.scholaris.ca/server/api/core/bitstreams/dc49f950-303c-43cf-9833-53df173ee9ff/content#14#2

Zhong, L.R., Chen, X., Park, E., Sudhof, T.C., Chen, L., (2018) Retinoic Acid and Presynaptic Homeostatic Plasticity in V1, J. of Neuroscience, 38(49); 10454-10466, Dec 5, 2018, https://www.jneurosci.org/content/jneuro/38/49/i.full.pdf#1#1

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