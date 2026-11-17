The very short story is that our body is full of tiny biochemical machines.

Magnesium is the essential structural cofactor that makes their operations possible—serving as the critical gatekeeper for electrical stability and binding tightly to the Mg-ATP energy ‘coin’ produced by our mitochondria. That cellular currency is forged either from the nutrients in our food or from the body’s brilliant recycling programs—breaking down damaged cellular components and microbial debris via autophagy so those raw materials can be repurposed for energy or safely excreted by the kidneys.

*I have more on magnesium and continuation of the POTS and methylation cycle series and how cancer is related to loss of epigenetic control by methylation, but the magnesium and mitochondria post was already a long post and this ‘short addition’, grew…it needed a diet, or its own post.

…So, for weight loss, fatty liver, improving inflammation, or for support of better blood sugar control, promoting autophagy may help and intermittent fasting when done safely can be an easy and evolutionary based method for weight and blood sugar control. Snacking frequently, especially on simple carbohydrate foods, was not a norm. We had to hunt, forage, or grow all of our own food and that takes time and energy. Picking wild berries would include snacking on the fructose source, but with seeds and fiber and it simply takes time compared to drinking a large glass of juice; discussed in the last post.

Autophagy, mitophagy, xenophagy, and phagocytosis—(cellular recycling by immune cells) are promoted by Intermittent Fasting or longer periods of fasting, but a longer fast can be unsafe if food is added back too abruptly. Electrolyte balanced hydration and minimal harder to digest foods need to be consumed when first ‘breaking’ a longer fast. “Breakfast”, is breaking the fast from the calories eaten in the previous night’s dinner or evening snack. Intermittent fasting can be as simple as not having an evening snack and delaying breakfast or having a low carbohydrate snack of nuts or seeds early in the morning and delaying a carbohydrate containing Low Glycemic Index balanced meal at brunch or lunch.

I have links and a podcast episode in an older post which discuss how to use Intermittent Fasting safely for weight loss or general health purposes:

A more recent informercial style video is informative, but I have summarized some main points below, with a focus on AMPK promotors.

Video [40.33 minutes]: How to Trigger Autophagy So FAST It Feels Like Cheating (Fasting Explained), YouTube, Channel: The Bennett Lecture,

This is an informative video, but it is an infomercial with an ebook set being offered for sale. The ebook downloads are described as including a 30-day meal plan and tracking log for more specific guidance regarding intermittent fasting and promoting autophagy with targeted phytonutrient supplements (more than functional food recommendations. It is an AI voiceover video… an infomercial. Annoying, but not wrong ;-) and likely is focused on supplements more than the functional food sources, although black coffee is mentioned. *I listened… to save you some time, but it might be worth your time.

A significant point mentioned in the Bennett Lecture video: promotion of AMPK also promotes autophagy.

Black coffee polyphenols also promote autophagy through promoting AMPK and inhibiting mTORC1, (Deleyto-Seldas and Efeyan, 2021).

Sauna or other heat therapies can also increase autophagy but caution is needed for people with autonomic or thyroid temperature dysregulation.

Quercetin, citrus bioflavonoids and other Nrf2/SIRT promoting phytonutrients would also be promoting autophagy. *My archives have lots on Nrf2 and quercetin is highlighted on a webpage on my site jenniferdepew.com/Phytonutrients.

And a good night’s sleep is non-negotiable. During the deep stages of sleep, the brain’s glymphatic system shifts into high gear, flushing out metabolic waste products and cellular debris via cerebrospinal fluid flow. Because a cooler core body temperature is required to initiate sleep and maximize this waste clearance, keeping the bedroom cool at night is a foundational health practice.

Ideally, we want to enter sleep with a mild, natural sense of hunger—meaning our evening insulin levels have dropped, giving the body the metabolic clearance it needs to ramp up nighttime autophagy. This cellular self-cleaning program helps clear misfolded protein aggregates in the brain (such as the amyloid plaques implicated in cognitive decline) while supporting the body’s natural ability to reverse early-stage fatty infiltration and inflammatory stress within the liver and other tissues.

The restorative night shift: coupling deep sleep, glymphatic clearance, and nocturnal autophagy. Source: Made with Google AI

Glymphatic system and sleep, Video [1.06 minutes]: ‘What Sleep Does to Your Brain: Inside the Glymphatic System’, YouTube, Channel URochester School of Medicine & Dentistry

Sleep and Circadian cycle health were included in the POTS series as Step 4:

My archives have more information on the glymphatic system.

AMPK

The AMPK kinase was discussed in two recent posts and is mentioned frequently in my archives. AMPK is promoted by pomegranate and green tea tannins, resveratrol, curcumin from turmeric root (Golden Milk, last post) and alkaloids in cinnamon. (Hardie, 2016) If migraines are a problem, the turmeric or cinnamon may be a trigger as both can activate TRP channels.

Green tea catechins (e.g., EGCG) – shown to activate AMPK in vitro and in animal models. (Hardie, 2016)

Curcumin – a polyphenol from turmeric with AMPK-activating effects in cell studies. (Hardie, 2016)

Resveratrol – a stilbenoid from grapes and berries, linked to AMPK activation and metabolic benefits. (Hardie, 2016)

Cinnamon alkaloids – some plant-derived compounds in cinnamon have been reported to stimulate AMPK. (Hardie, 2016)

The cellular recycling program: breaking down damaged organelles for raw materials. Source: ttsz / Getty Images

Video [3.38 minutes]: ‘ Autophagy Explained: How Fasting Triggers Cellular Self-Cleaning’, YouTube, Channel: Healthspan Explained; “Cells eat themselves?” …within the cell damaged organelles or misfolded proteins are recycled for the nutrients or protein building blocks. Mitophagy is a similar process taking place within a cell but specifies that damaged mitochondria are collected for reuse; and xenophagy is the collection of foreign material from virus or other infectious microbes for recycling.

Phagocytosis is similar but is performed by healthy immune cells which seek out damaged or infected cells, and other extracellular debris throughout the body and engulf and remove it for recycling with a process called apoptosis. The nutrients are recycled for reuse or excretion in a similar way to intracellular autophagy, mitophagy and xenophagy.

The recent posts that mentioned AMPK include:

Beans, Beans, Beans, the magical food that also promotes AMPK:

Search my archives for many more posts tagged AMPK.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

Deleyto-Seldas N and Efeyan A (2021) The mTOR–Autophagy Axis and the Control of Metabolism. Front. Cell Dev. Biol. 9:655731. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2021.655731, https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cell-and-developmental-biology/articles/10.3389/fcell.2021.655731/full.

Hardie, D.G., (2016) Regulation of AMP-activated protein kinase by natural and synthetic activators. Acta Pharm Sin B. 2016 Jan;6(1):1-19. doi: 10.1016/j.apsb.2015.06.002. Epub 2015 Jul 21. PMID: 26904394; PMCID: PMC4724661. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4724661/.

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