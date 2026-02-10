The teacher is a little irrate…. I am fully on board with her feeling and thoughts about modern school curriculum and textbooks….

Simple math data point…the tiny 1877 textbook was a nice size for tiny children and affordable for families to buy their own copy of desired. A one room school with mixed grade levels might have one copy for the younger children attending the rural school.

The modern oversized textbooks have 13 authors and are full of complex Table of Contents and Common Core curriculum goals that would be unneeded and unreadable for an average 1st or 2nd grader’s own use for learning math.

The 1877 text book has artistic illustrations showing groups of birds in flight to count and think about for answering the story problems. Counting and learning numbers and the written form is a first step in the 1877 text. Eighteen Seventy-seven.

If the goal of IS education is to homogenize all children into illiteracy and inability to read a click or make change for a dollar bill, then it is working!

Disclaimer: a positive attitude is better for quantum health than pessimism, but taking action on real problems is also better than conforming to problematic issues in society or education and care of children.

One post plus one post equals two posts. Four rails plus two rails equals six rails.

Disclaimer number two: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Hexagons have six sides. Seven hexagons form a six petaled flower pattern. Wasps and most bumblebees can sting more than once because they have a smooth stinger that can be reused as a warning. Female honeybees can only sting once as their stinger has a barbed end that gets stuck in the stung person or animal. They only sting in defense of their hive. Either sting can hurt and a baking soda poultice/paste mixed with water, may help reduce the inflammation. Anaphylactic shock from a bee sting allergy used to be fairly rare.

New Study Shows 5% of U.S. Population Allergic to Insect Stings- Atlanta ENT: Atlanta ENT, Sinus & Allergy Associates, P.C.: Board Certified Otolaryngologist https://share.google/sC8YZqIuOxDcp7oLi

Information is not a crime…. Or is it?

One cat plus one butterfly equals two quantum beings. How many quantum flowers can you count? Simple answer “Lots”. All of life involves quantum energy flow at core levels. EMF and modern toxins are disrupting optimal health for all living things. Glyphosate disrupts quantum biology and genetically modified plants simply are surviving at suboptimal energy levels.

Disclaimer number three: Good luck with positive appreciation of the beauty that remains in nature.