Most wellness practices focus on either mental or physical health, addressing one or the other. This post presents the point that ancient meditative guidance, letting go of fear and ego, are important for mental and physical health, but physical health within our modern environment is far more complicated than ancient wisdom was prepared for. Positive thinking or cognitive approaches focus on the need for mental changes, whether spirituality based or more modern therapy techniques, but I also present the point that being able to have a good mood or rational decision making might not be feasible if the physical body and brain are too disrupted or deficient in essential nutrients.

Quantum physics/quantum biology is an underlying reason for the importance of a mental/spiritual and physical approach to clear thinking and overall wellness … our brain is like a quantum computer that needs a certain balance of electric flow, electrolytes, a narrow range of acidity and hydration and not be bathed in excess EMF or radiation or even just too much heat or too much cold. We are a powerful machine of sorts but with biologic constraints that are also real.

Chase Hughes had a severe brain condition, Temporal Lobe Epilepsy, which he ended up taking back control over his own care. He points out in a different video (Youtube) that there often can be a physical basis for mental symptoms but go unrecognized by the current medical and psychiatric systems. Quantum coherence is part of the underlying disruption based on my own journey towards improving my own health.

You’ve Been Programmed To Fail! – #1 Way To Never Be Controlled & Get Ahead In Life | Chase Hughes, interview with Doug Bopst , (Youtube). *This video relates to my last few posts on mental health and addiction topics. Summary on control tactics: Pacify, Distract, Sedate.... Repeat. Then reinforce with False consensus, bots or vigilante do gooders -- Flying Monkeys, or just paid influencer disguised ads.

The rest of this post is about the video: “ The Ancients Decoded Reality ” “They left a Code”, Chase Hughes, (Youtube). The Japanese tradition of keeping interiors neat and clean, with fresh clear air flow, is discussed in detail. We are breathing in our surroundings, so it makes sense to care for our surroundings as if it is an extension of ourselves.



The Ancient Code: What the Ancients Understood

Chase Hughes is trained in investigation, and his lifelong hobby was reading ancient writings and cross comparing the symbolism and messaging from around the world and across time. I have been doing a similar approach while developing my quantum hydrogen model of biology, physics and consciousness.

Current science, medical and astrophysics, is focused on a ‘dead’ or ‘meat’ based view of the universe and of consciousness. Out of body or Near Death Experiences simply don’t exist within Western medical circles — they are viewed as hallucinations, even if the patients seems to have learned information that occurred when their ‘brain was dead’ … offline from physical interactions. The study of consciousness is fairly sharply divided between Materialist — the brain is a ‘meat’ based source of consciousness and there is no consciousness without the brain; and Idealist — consciousness is universal and we just imagine a physical reality. There is middle road, Dual/Non-Dualists who see us as part of a greater whole.

The video “The Ancients Decoded Reality” “They left a Code”, Chase Hughes, (Youtube)

Chase’s Summary “Everything is connected. Everything is connected [*through the quantum hydrogen field]. Everything is one system.”

My H6-FDC model:

The quantum hydrogen field is the system—the hydrogen proton hexagonal lattice, the Dirac electron flow, and the 48H octet which acts like a musical instrument, transforming one energy form into another (electrical flow into mechanical sound vibration as phonons, rather than mechanical plucking of a string being changed into mechanical sound vibration).

Everything influences everything. The quantum hydrogen is a creation source and remains quark entangled with the stars, galaxies and everything with hydrogen like humans who are 63% hydrogen by atomic count (rather than mass, hydrogen is tiny, carbon and water are heavier but present in lower atomic or molecular count)

Influence propagates through the field unless decoherence has occurred. When our quantum flow is disrupted, we start ‘aging’ with chronic degenerative changes. Wound healing and growing a new baby is energy intensive and our quantum biology provides us more energy efficiency than chemistry and enzymes can provide based just on food calorie level metabolism.

“No particle is truly separate” is true in quantum physics, but it’s incomplete. The H6-FDC Biphasic Quantum Hydrogen model gives the mechanism: particles are entangled because they emerged from—and remain embedded in—the same shared hydrogen substrate — a Unified Field Theory that also unifies quantum biology and consciousness studies with astrophysics/cosmology. Hydrogen is the unifying link because it is everywhere within atmospheric gases and is also part of many molecules and the stars too.

The Missing Piece: Why Ancient Wisdom Isn’t Enough Today

Chase Hughes summarizes the ancient wisdom well, even poetically in some sections, however, for the modern world, just saying that all we need to do is let go of our own fears and ego/worldliness or imbalanced living (sinful extremes without his using that word), and accept the truth that we are all interconnected and part of a larger whole …. seems wonderful. We all want to feel part of the group. Humans are social, however the ancients had a cleaner world than we have today. Their air, water and food was quantumly energetic and wholesome. It was part of the ‘interconnectedness’.

However, in modern life EMF is decohering, glyphosate and pesticides, fluoride and refined aluminum and other heavy metals are decohering to our quantum health, or connection to the interconnected everything field. If we become to acidic that will disrupt our quantum biology (soda, energy drinks, coffee, a high sugar diet, excess stress, all adds to overacidity, or a lack of magnesium from it not being in our drinking water, and depleted in foods due to glyphosate, or poor intestinal absorption due to stress)…. It is sweet to say that we just need to accept the truth that we are all interconnected, but it factually is no longer true. Those of us who are quantum decohered are not really connected and man-made items, synthetic invented glyphosate, is decohering, rather than connected, it is a dis-connector.

Glyphosate. Plastics. Synthetics designed without hexagonal structure. Things that don’t resonate with the lattice. They’re not disconnected from hydrogen—nothing is truly disconnected—but they’re decohered. They don’t participate in the quantum flow. They’re like dead spots in a living network.

This is why ancient practices worked better in ancient environments: the stuff around them was still coherent. The water still had its structure. The food still had its polyphenol hexagonal rings. The air wasn’t full of decohering EMF or other frequencies (5G and HAARP—I’m looking at you).

Kami, Kegare, and Coherence: A Shinto Lens

Dust and critters or mold are also decohering potentially and the Japanese still practice an ancient habit of wiping surfaces and having minimal amounts of clutter in their homes. “Shinto” has an emphasis on purification—cleaning as a spiritual practice, not just for hygiene. In Shinto, cleaning the shrine (or the home) is a way of removing kegare (impurity) and restoring harmony with the kami. It's not about perfection though; it is about relationship.

Kami isn’t a statement about a deity as much as it is describes the human experience of encountering something sacred—the awareness that arises when faced with a reality greater than oneself. (columbanird.org/shinto-in-japan/)

Kami are not separate beings living in a distant heaven. They are the sacred essence that manifests in rocks, trees, rivers, animals, places, and even people. Anything worthy of respect can be called kami. There’s no sharp line between the divine and the material—kami and people exist within the same world and share its interrelated complexity. (bbc.co.uk/religions/shinto)

Shinto doesn’t have formal doctrines or a unified theology. It’s better understood as a collection of rituals and methods that mediate relationship between humans and kami.

Kegare (穢れ) is often translated as “impurity,” but it’s not about moral sin in the Western sense. It’s more like a state of disruption, disharmony, or disconnection. Kegare includes bad luck, disease, pollution—anything that disturbs the natural order. When Izanagi encountered death and decay in the underworld, he became contaminated—not because he did something wrong, but because he came into contact with something that disrupted the harmony of life. (en-wiki/Harae)

Harae (祓) is the ritual of purification that restores harmony. A Shinto priest might wave a wand with paper streamers (ōnusa) to sweep away impurities, or participants might wash their hands and mouths at a stone water basin before approaching the shrine. More intensively, misogi involves standing under a cold waterfall—literally letting the water wash away the disruption. (pluralism.org/purification-wand-or-waterfall)

The key is this: purification isn't about achieving perfection. It's about restoring relationship with the kami. When you clean your home, when you wipe the dust from a surface, when you remove clutter—you're not just tidying. You're re-establishing coherence. You're removing the physical kegare that disrupts your connection to the field. (en-wiki/Harae)

Shintoism was a bit hard on Christians at some point in a past Emperor era of Japanese history ~ WWII. Not all ancient practices align with quantum coherence. Shinto, like all living traditions, contains multitudes. The Shinto tradition I draw from includes purification rituals that beautifully restore harmony—wiping surfaces, opening windows, welcoming fresh air. But it also includes darker elements like hitobashira—human sacrifice buried when building a new bridge—and animal offerings meant to appease angry gods. (librarycatalog; en.wiki/hitobashira; gameo.org/Shintoism)

My quantum hydrogen model is not congruent with harm to innocent humans or animals for appeasement of alleged spirits. Universal love, along with natural consequences as ‘karma,’ seems to be part of the quantum consciousness field. Coercion through blood does not restore quantum coherence and is instead fear and ego based — which the ancient wisdom shared by Chase Hughes warns against — let go of fear and ego driven goals and accept the truth that we are all siblings of a greater whole. Only cleaning, respect, and alignment with the field can help restore or maintain quantum coherence. We are co-creators with the universal hydrogen consciousness, not sacrifices to it, or slaves of fate or a dictator.

“Relationship” as it relates to dust bunnies hiding under the furniture.

Relationship here means:

You are not separate from your environment. The dust on the shelf is also in you if you breathe it. The mold in the cupboard is also affecting you if it’s releasing toxins. The clutter is not just stuff—it’s stuck energy, decohered matter that no longer participates in the flow.

When you clean, you are re-cohering your space. You’re removing what disrupts and restoring what connects. This is not a chore. It’s a ritual of participation.

The Japanese practice of daily cleaning, the Shinto emphasis on purification—these are not about obsessive perfectionism. They’re about maintaining the conditions for relationship. A clean space is a space where kami can be present. A cluttered, moldy, dusty space is a space where the flow is blocked.

‘Kami’ as fresh air flow that contains quantum hydrogen — the reason gurus and monks go up mountains for clear thinking, there is more quantum hydrogen flow present at higher elevations.

In my quantum hydrogen model, then, we can translate ‘kami’ into fresh quantum hydrogen containing air flow, as opposed to stale air that seems laden with dust, virus and mold spores — unfresh, unhealthy, mentally decohering when allergy cells are releasing histamine and other inflammatory, acid promoting chemicals.

Mold is a biological decoherer—it releases compounds that disrupt our body’s quantum coherence and our mind’s clarity of thought and good mood, as I’ve been dealing with lately.

Dust carries particulates that irritate, inflame, interrupt.

Clutter is physical decoherence—objects that no longer serve us, that sit stagnant and block clear air flow. Quantum health is healthy air, healthy hydrogen in a complex hexagonal lattice, like structured water on a slightly smaller scale (water molecules are bigger than hydrogen protons and electrons).

Just “thinking positively” doesn’t really work when chemical toxins are causing an irrational, non-connected frame of mind—not connected to rational thinking, not fully in tune with the interconnected quantum field or other people.

Take home points:

Open a window

Wipe a surface

Have a better understanding of why “positive thinking” isn’t a complete answer

Realize that clean air matters more than we realize

Pay attention to what’s actually in our home, workplace, and natural environments

This is what YouTube gurus and mental health professionals often miss. They address the mind. They rarely address the quality of the air. Or the food, or the water.

They address the software — ‘the Code’ in Chase Hughes’ terminology. The H6-FDC quantum hydrogen model addresses the hardware.

Our brain is like a computer, just wetter, or like a Cable TV set that can tune into a variety of channels but we usually only tune into physical Earth reality around us. Aborigine Australians have a tradition of Dream Walking… out of body travel is simply part of their upbringing.

The mind runs on a physical substrate. If the substrate is poisoned, no amount of software patching will fix it — letting go of fear and ego, or cognitive behavioral therapy, or positive thinking, are all trying to change the software without recognizing that the physical ‘meat’ brain may need some help too.

[*Aside, brain tissue is not ‘meat’ in a muscle tissue type of way, {except in a Hannibal Lector type of way}. The Materialist consciousness researchers refer to the brain with that slang jargon — consciousness is ‘meat’ based, non-existent outside of a functional brain. **They are wrong.]

When the Hardware Fails: Cancer as Quantum Decoherence

Not metaphor. Physical. The lattice breaks down. Coherence fails. Cells stop communicating with the field, stop receiving the instructions, start replicating without connection to the whole. Tumor as decohered region. Metastasis as the spread of decoherence. This topic is addressed in my Stacked Transducer paper:

Depew, J., (2025) The Stacked Transducer: Quantum Coherence, Universal Decoherence as ‘Aging’, and the Hydrogen Lattice of Reality. Zenodo, Dec. 25, 2025 https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18028670

Prayer vs. Rowing our own boat.

Bible parables suggest that God may send us aid, but we don’t always recognize it and pick up the oars to row. Based on my research and intuitive guidance from written sources or my own suggests that the fundamental ‘Law’ of the interconnected quantum field is one of sustainable give and take within a reasonable time span. Sometimes too late is too late and decoherent quantum collapse/system collapse is just around the corner. Belief that praying to God will reverse someone’s cancer, is not ‘give and take in balance’ ... it is just begging for a miracle instead of the patient making significant lifestyle changes, and “rowing their own boat toward a miraculous distant shore”.

This is the distinction that matters.

Begging: “Please fix this for me. I don’t want to do the work. Just intervene.”

Rowing: “I am part of the field. I will align with it. I will remove what decoheres me. I will add what coheres me. I will move toward health, and the field will move with me.”

The miraculous distant shore is still miraculous. You just have to row toward it. The rowing is part of the miracle.

How to Row a Recoherence Boat:

Radical Remission in Cancer seemed to involve nine overlapping categories when studied through patient interviews by a Social Worker who noticed what seemed like ‘miraculous cures’ — the cancer just went away! The nine categories included one of an increase in spirituality practices of some sort (not religion, per se) but another was greater self-accountability, or self-empowerment regarding their own health care choices.

Radically changing your diet

Taking control of your health

Following your intuition

Using herbs and supplements

Releasing suppressed emotions

Increasing positive emotions

Embracing social support

Deepening your spiritual connection

Having strong reasons for living

From the book ‘Radical Remission’ by Dr. Kelly Turner, (radicalremission.com/the-books) See this post for more summary info.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Share