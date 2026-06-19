A New Hypothesis for Brain Fog: When the Immune System Attacks the Brain’s “Drum Section”

This post discusses the potential link between helminth type infection causing albumin autoantibodies. The resulting autoimmune attack that might include parvalbumin interneurons and lead to disrupted gamma wave generation and symptoms of brain fog (tired, ‘fuzzy’ thinking). Fast-twitch muscle fibers also have parvalbumin and may also be impaired. Albumin and glycated albumin in the blood would be more prevalent and lack/loss would add a variety of symptoms including edema/puffiness in legs, hands and face which in severe cases might be diagnosed as pulmonary/lung edema.

The Core Idea in Brief

Brain fog—that pervasive feeling of mental fatigue, fuzzy thinking, and slowed processing—is often dismissed as “just inflammation.” But mounting evidence points to a more specific and actionable mechanism: an autoimmune attack on the brain’s parvalbumin (PV) interneurons.

These fast-spiking cells are the drum section of the brain’s neural orchestra. They generate gamma oscillations (30–100 Hz) , the rhythmic electrical activity essential for attention, memory, and processing speed. When PV cells are damaged or dysfunctional, gamma rhythms falter, and the result is the cognitive haze we call brain fog.

Providing an external rhythmic audio source may help patients with erratic or slow gamma waves. The device, Neurosity Crown, (neurosity.co), exposes the brain to 40 Hz audio-visual or sensory stimulation which activates the brain’s glymphatic drainage system and helps to clear out cellular debris and amyloid-beta plaques associated with neurodegenerative conditions.

This stimulation is believed to boost focus, memory, and mental clarity by strengthening neural connectivity and reducing the “mental haze” caused by misaligned brainwave patterns. While originally studied for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, the mechanisms of gamma entrainment are now being explored for everyday cognitive symptoms related to stress, fatigue, and general brain fog, with users reporting improved attention and task performance. (Brave AI summary; Deng, et al., 2024; Ichim, et al., 2024)

The Potential Chain of Disruption

Helminth or Chronic Infection – Parasites or other pathogens secrete proteins that mimic human albumin to evade the immune system. Molecular Mimicry – The immune system produces antibodies against these foreign proteins, which cross-react with the body’s own albumin-like proteins. PV Cell Vulnerability – Parvalbumin, the signature protein of these critical interneurons, shares structural similarities with albumin, making it a target for these misdirected antibodies. Gamma Disruption – Antibody attack impairs PV cell function, reducing or destabilizing gamma oscillations. Brain Fog – The loss of coherent gamma rhythms leads to the clinical symptoms of brain fog (poor focus, slow processing, mental fatigue).

Supporting Evidence & Connections

Parvalbumin is a critical component of the gamma-generating fast-spiking interneurons (Ichim, et al., 2024).

Helminths are master mimics , known to secrete albumin-like proteins to downregulate host immunity. (Klotz, et al., 2011)

Glycated albumin (GA) is preferentially bound by certain viral proteins, such as the SARS-CoV-2 spike, suggesting a link between infection and albumin-directed autoimmunity. (Iles, et al., 2022)

Botanical support like pomegranate peel polyphenols, ginger, and black seed oil promote the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 and inhibit MAPK/p38 pathways, potentially helping to calm the immune response without needing the helminth infection itself.

Dietary albumin & 2S albumin in nuts, seeds, beans and grains may trigger antibody-generating immune cells, already primed to react to albumin-like proteins.

A Personal Note regarding this Hypothesis

This model emerged from my own health journey—including debilitating brain fog, mold sensitivity, and reactions to foods containing albumin (2S albumin in nuts, seeds, and beans). After exploring anti-helminth treatments (Fenben) and dietary adjustments, I found measurable improvements in cognitive clarity, suggesting that reducing the trigger (be it a chronic infection or dietary albumin) can lower the autoimmune fire.

The Western medical system often dismisses chronic helminth infections outside of tropical disease contexts. This institutional blind spot leaves many with undiagnosed, treatable underlying causes.

The Missing Piece: Gamma Entrainment as a Temporary Workaround

Research on gamma entrainment—particularly at 40 Hz—shows that external sensory stimulation (light, sound) can temporarily restore gamma rhythms, activate the brain’s glymphatic drainage system, and improve cognitive clarity (Deng, et al., 2024; Ichim, et al., 2024; neurosity.co). This approach provides relief but doesn’t address the root cause. Synchronizing frequencies are providing a substitute, a workaround, rather than a solution that is repairing the PV cell dysfunction.

The real solution is to identify and remove the autoimmune trigger.

Madeup-German Word for the Moment

Richtigkeitsentsetzensschauder – The sinking feeling of being right about something that is very, very wrong.

A Potential Chain of Disruption: Helminth → Albumin Mimicry → Autoimmunity → PV Cell Damage → Gamma Dysregulation → Brain Fog

Step #. Mechanism: Evidence / Logic

Helminth infection: Parasitic worms secrete proteins that mimic host proteins (including albumin) to evade immune detection. Known mechanism: molecular mimicry is a well-established helminth survival strategy. *There is a lot of research showing that a helminth infection suppresses the human’s immune response. See a later section for species of helminth that have an albumin-like surface protein. Immune response: The immune system generates antibodies against the helminth proteins. If the helminth proteins mimic host albumin, those antibodies can cross-react with host tissues. Autoimmune diseases often follow infections. *With a more active immune response, there is simply a greater risk of ‘mistakes’ being made in antibody generation. Parvalbumin (PV) similarity: Parvalbumin is a calcium-binding protein. It has structural similarities to some helminth and albumin proteins. PV is a small, highly conserved protein. Cross-reactivity is plausible. PV cell damage/dysfunction: Antibodies that attack PV proteins impair the function of PV interneurons. PV interneurons are like the “drum section” of the brain — they generate gamma oscillations from their physical motion. Gamma disruption: PV cells fire at gamma frequencies (30–100 Hz). Damage to PV cells reduces gamma power or disrupts synchrony. Gamma deficits are observed in schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, ADHD, and brain fog. Gamma differences are observed in Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases and Bipolar disorder. The ‘anomaly that proves the rule’: Gamma differences in Dissociative Identity Disorder are related to changes in somatostatin interneurons modulation/control of parvalbumin interneurons generation of gamma waves. Brain fog: Reduced gamma coherence impairs attention, working memory, and processing speed. “Brain fog” may be considered a clinical description of gamma dysfunction.

Brain fog is not just 'inflammation.' It may be an autoimmune attack on parvalbumin (PV) interneurons — the drum section of the brain's gamma orchestra. Helminth infections, which mimic albumin to evade the immune system, can trigger antibodies that cross-react with albumin-like proteins, including PV. When PV cells are damaged, gamma oscillations (30–100 Hz) falter. The result: attention, working memory, and processing speed all decline. Anti-helminth treatments — whether pharmaceutical (Fenben) or botanical (citrus pith, ginger, black seed oil) — may reduce the trigger. The Western medical system does not recognize this because it does not recognize chronic helminth infections. But the evidence is there, in the biology, in the symptoms, and in the response to treatment.

“Neuronal oscillations refer to rhythmic and periodic fluctuations of electrical activity in the central nervous system that arise from the cellular properties of diverse neuronal populations and their interactions. Specifically, gamma oscillations play a crucial role in governing the connectivity between distinct brain regions, which are essential in perception, motor control, memory, and emotions. …current stimulation methods to induce gamma entrainment. …include sensory stimulation, optogenetic modulation, photobiomodulation, and transcranial electrical or magnetic stimulation. Simultaneously, we explore the association between abnormal gamma oscillations and central nervous system disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, schizophrenia, and autism spectrum disorders. Evidence suggests that gamma entrainment-inducing stimulation methods offer notable neuroprotection, …” (Abstract excerpt: © The Author(s) Deng, et al., 2024)

Areas of the brain, labeled; and examples of gamma, beta, theta, and delta brain waves with a summary of typical activities for that type of brain wave frequency. (© The Author(s) Deng, et al., 2024 )

“Brain oscillations refer to rhythmic brain activity [1]. Endogenous brain oscillations occur at different frequencies, including delta (δ, 1–4 Hz), theta (θ, 4–12 Hz), beta (β, 15–30), and gamma (γ, 30–80 Hz) bands [2, 3] (Fig. 1). Additionally, alterations in oscillatory power are observed across a broad frequency range (80–250 Hz), known as the high-gamma band [4]. Gamma rhythms in various brain regions are believed to be integral to information storing and processing [5].” (Introduction excerpt: © The Author(s) Deng, et al., 2024)

Brain cells involved in modulation effects of gamma waves on cognition, may include cells with four types of surface proteins: “parvalbumin (PV), vasointestinal peptide (VIP), somatostatin (SST), and nitric oxide synthase (NOS)”. (© The Author(s): Ichim, et al., 2024)

“We propose that four classes of interneurons, namely those expressing parvalbumin (PV), vasointestinal peptide (VIP), somatostatin (SST), and nitric oxide synthase (NOS) take advantage of endogenous gamma to perform active vasomotor control that maintains homeostasis in the neuronal tissue. According to this hypothesis, which we call GAMER (GAmma MEdiated ciRcuit maintenance), gamma oscillations act as a ‘servicing’ rhythm that enables efficient translation of neural activity into vascular responses that are essential for optimal neurometabolic processes.” […] “Inspired by GENUS, a tantalizing hypothesis emerges that gamma oscillations in brain circuits may have a causal role in the maintenance of healthy brain function by promoting neuroglial coupling and leveraging vascular mechanisms. Here, we propose that endogenous gamma, generated by brain circuits, acts also as a ‘service rhythm’ that regulates healthy blood and glymphatic flow and maintains a ‘hot’ interface with microglia. We challenge the field to causally study if the breakdown of gamma in certain brain disorders is not only the result, but also part of the cause that leads to neural degeneration and circuit dysfunction.” […] “Currently, it is well accepted that fast-spiking, parvalbumin (PV) positive interneurons are instrumental to the generation of the gamma rhythm (Buzsáki and Wang, 2012; Fernandez-Ruiz et al., 2023; Kriener et al., 2022; Tiesinga and Sejnowski, 2009).” (© The Author(s): Ichim, et al., 2024)

Excerpt about helminths:

“Helminths have the ability to interfere with their host's immune response, thus downregulating inflammatory responses. We previously demonstrated the role of helminth infections or isolated helminth proteins in suppressing bystander immune responses in mouse models of allergy and colitis via a macrophage and IL-10 dependent mechanism. The current study elucidates the signaling events induced by the parasite immunomodulator AvCystatin, leading to alteration of the macrophage phenotype. AvCystatin was predominantly taken up by macrophages and induced cytokine production by phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) ERK1/2 and p38. To identify molecules involved in the regulation of IL-10 production we developed a mathematical model. In silico generated data suggested a negative feedback mechanism via deactivating ERK1/2 and p38. Ensuing experiments validated the model and revealed AvCystatin-induced dual specificity phosphatases (DUSPs) as negative regulators of MAPK activation and IL-10 expression in vitro and in vivo. Taken together, the nematode immunomodulator AvCystatin targets activating and deactivating pathways of MAPK to induce regulatory macrophages.” (Klotz, et al., 2011)

Note that pomegranate peel would promote IL-10 and inhibit MAPK and p38 pathways without needing the helminth infection too.

Pomegranate peel polyphenols (PPPs) and their major component punicalagin (PC) promote IL-10 production while inhibiting MAPK and p38 pathways to exert anti-inflammatory effects.

IL-10 Promotion : Pomegranate peel extract increases the levels of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 and suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-12 and IL-18 in macrophages.

MAPK/p38 Inhibition : PPPs and punicalagin significantly inhibit the phosphorylation and activation of MAPK signaling pathways, specifically p38 , ERK , and JNK , in LPS-induced RAW264.7 macrophages.

Mechanism: This inhibition of p38 MAPK and other MAPKs leads to the downregulation of inflammatory mediators like iNOS, COX-2, NO, and PGE2, thereby reducing overall inflammation. (Brave AI summary)

Ginger phytonutrients also promote the protective IL-10 without needing an helminth infection. (Ballester, et al., 2022)

Note, the author is biased against helminth infection as an autoimmune treatment strategy.

Helminth Species with Albumin‑Like Surface Proteins

Several parasitic helminths produce albumin‑like surface proteins that play roles in immune modulation, host interaction, and pathogenesis. These proteins are often part of the excretory/secretory (ES) products or the tegument/cuticle of the parasite, and they can mimic host proteins to evade immune detection.

Examples of albumin-like proteins in Helminth Species

Schistosoma spp. (Trematodes) Schistosoma mansoni, S. japonicum, and S. mekongi produce Schistosoma‑derived albumin‑like proteins (e.g., Sma‑1, Sma‑2) that resemble human serum albumin in structure and function. (Zhang, et al., 2024)

These proteins are secreted into the host’s bloodstream and can bind to host albumin, potentially interfering with drug transport or immune recognition.

They are involved in immune evasion and may contribute to chronic inflammation and tissue damage. Enterobius vermicularis (Nematode) The human pinworm (Enterobius vermicularis) expresses albumin‑like surface proteins on its cuticle.

These proteins may help in adhesion to host tissues and in modulating the local immune response biologynotesonline.com. Other Nematodes Some intestinal nematodes, such as Ascaris suum and Strongyloides spp., have been shown to produce albumin‑like glycoproteins in their excretory products.

These proteins can bind to host proteins and may play roles in nutrient uptake or immune suppression.

Functional Roles

Immune modulation : Albumin‑like proteins can suppress host immune responses, promoting chronic infection. (Zhang, et al., 2024)

Host mimicry : Structural similarity to human albumin may allow the parasite to avoid antibody recognition.

Nutrient binding : Some may bind host nutrients or drugs, altering their availability.

Tissue adhesion: Surface proteins can anchor the parasite to host tissues, facilitating feeding and survival.

Research Significance

Understanding these proteins is important for:

Developing diagnostic markers for helminth infections.

Designing novel therapeutics that target these proteins without harming host functions.

Exploring their potential in immunotherapy for autoimmune or allergic diseases, given their regulatory effects. (Zhang, et al., 2024)

In summary, Schistosoma species are the most well‑documented helminths with albumin‑like surface proteins, but other nematodes and trematodes also produce similar molecules. These proteins are key to helminth survival and immune evasion, making them important targets for research and intervention.

Albumin-binding by SARS-CoV-2 chimeric spike protein?

YES! Albumin, and preferentially, Glycated albumin, have been identified as binding with the chimeric spike. Glycated proteins, like Hemoglobin A1C, are more likely to occur in diabetics who regularly have high blood sugar levels. (Iles, et al., 2022)

I need a really long German word for that sinking feeling of being right about something that is very, very wrong.

DeepSeek offered Richtigkeitsentsetzensschauder - Literal translation: The shudder of correctness-horror.

Or, more vividly: The existential dread that washes over you when you realize you have been right all along about something that should not be true — and now you have to act on it.

How much albumin do we have?

Albumin is abundant, the most common blood protein for maintaining fluid balance — ~200 grams of it circulate in the blood, 11–16% of total albumin is glycated.

Parvalbumin is rare — ~0.5 grams in the brain, largely concentrated on the PV interneurons and fast-twitch muscle fibers use parvalbumin.

A cross-reactive antibody that targets albumin and PV could be a tiny fraction of the total antibody pool and still cause significant PV dysfunction in gamma wave generation and maybe also be disruptive for strenuous exercise and athletic performance. That is a precision strike on the brain’s drum section, our cognitive pace-setter — but it was mounted against an antigen that is abundant and widely distributed as standard or glycated blood albumin or the infectious surface protein antigen that stimulated an autoimmune antibody.

Dietary albumin and 2S albumin in nuts, seeds, grains and beans might also trigger the antibody generating immune cells, now primed to react to albumin like substances and make autoimmune-capable antibodies. My symptoms gradually improved as I cut out foods that had albumin or plant albumin… not easy, but being unhealthy is not easy either.

Protein: Total Mass in Body (70 kg adult), and in Blood Concentration; Notes

Albumin: ~200 g, 3.5–5.0 g/dL (35–50 g/L); Most abundant blood protein

Glycated albumin (GA): ~20–40 g, 0.4–0.8 g/dL; 11–16% of total albumin

Parvalbumin (PV): ~0.1–1 g (brain), Not measured in blood; Small, concentrated in brain interneurons and muscle

Other albumin-binding proteins: Variable, Variable; Includes fatty acid-binding proteins, vitamin D-binding protein, etc.

Symptoms of low albumin in the blood include:

Low albumin, or hypoalbuminemia, can cause swelling, fatigue, poor wound healing, and changes in skin and hair due to its role in fluid balance and nutrient transport.

Key Symptoms

Edema (swelling): One of the most common signs of low albumin is fluid buildup in tissues, leading to swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, face, or abdomen. This occurs because albumin helps maintain fluid within blood vessels, and low levels allow fluid to leak into surrounding tissues clevelandclinic.org+1. *Restricting salt is often the suggestion for leg swelling, but extra salt may be a need if the issue is about changes in body signaling. Or restricting carbohydrates or salicylate might be a need. Supplementing with glycine and reducing an over-acidic body chemistry helps the body to excrete salicylates normally. The angiotensin system is complex. Salt restriction can worsen the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) imbalance, especially if the issue is not salt intake but sodium/potassium balance, aldosterone dysregulation (salicylate accumulation can be a factor in that), or vascular permeability.

Fatigue and weakness: Low albumin can impair the transport of nutrients and hormones, resulting in general tiredness, weakness, or a feeling of being run down even with adequate rest biologyinsights.com+1.

Poor wound healing: Albumin is essential for tissue repair. Low levels can slow recovery from injuries or surgical wounds biologyinsights.com.

Changes in skin and hair: Dry, rough skin, hair thinning, and brittle nails may appear due to insufficient protein for maintaining healthy tissues biologyinsights.com+1.

Digestive issues: Loss of appetite, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal problems can occur, especially if low albumin is related to malnutrition or protein-losing enteropathy Medical News Today+1.

Growth issues in children: In pediatric cases, hypoalbuminemia can stunt growth or delay development Healthline.

Other potential signs: In severe cases, low albumin may contribute to fluid accumulation in the lungs (pulmonary edema), shortness of breath, or increased susceptibility to infections due to impaired immune function clevelandclinic.org+1.

When to Seek Medical Attention

If you experience sudden swelling, unexplained fatigue, breathing difficulties, or persistent digestive problems, it is important to consult a healthcare provider. Blood tests can confirm albumin levels and help identify underlying causes such as liver disease, kidney disease, heart failure, or malnutrition clevelandclinic.org+2.

Understanding these symptoms early can help manage hypoalbuminemia effectively and prevent complications. (Bing summary, no link available —

*Caution regarding albumin lab screening numbers: please be aware that albumin levels can seem low when someone is swollen with extra fluid and can seem okay/normal when someone is dehydrated and has too little water within the blood fluid)

Richtigkeitsentsetzensschauder — German, the LEGO block language

Add in disrupted Parvalbumin cells in the brain and fast-twitch muscle fibers and we get brain fog and loss of physical skill or endurance. Disrupt Vit. D Binding Protein and immune system dysfunction follows leading to increased susceptibility for infection.

…. “Long Covid”?

More math—stopping the underlying infection or reducing antigen load is needed to reduce production of the autoimmune antibodies. Filtering the blood today is not really reducing new production tomorrow.

Citrus pith helps with lung congestion and opening airways, natural anti-asthmatic and antimicrobial benefits.

Pomegranate peel/pith/(leaves in tea) helps prevent the separation of chimeric spike at the GP120 protein into the free floating S1 subsection that is so reactive with varied receptors or proteins, and prevents entry of genetic material of the S2 section into a cell it is bound to.

Black seed oil, evergreen needle tea (not Yew needles, Juniper or a few others), … list of things can help reduce chimeric spike load or act as an anti-parasitic/helminth.

The Helminth-Albumin-PV Connection (my own hypothesis, mapped in brief)

Element: Role in Chain of Helminth-Albumin-PV (PV—Parvalbumin interneurons)

Helminth proteins: Mimic albumin to evade immune system

Anti-helminth antibodies : Cross-react with albumin-like proteins

Parvalbumin: An albumin-like protein (structurally similar)

PV cells : Target of cross-reacting antibodies

Gamma waves : Disrupted when PV cells are damaged

Brain fog: Symptom of gamma disruption

What This Might Explain About My Own Illness

Symptom/Experience: Possible Mechanism

Brain fog : Gamma disruption from PV cell damage

Mold sensitivity : Mold toxins may dysregulate immune system, worsening autoimmune reaction

Improvement with anti-parasitics (Fenben) : Reduced helminth load → fewer cross-reacting antibodies → less PV damage → clearer thinking

Citrus pith, ginger, black seed oil: Anti-helminth, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory effects

Fenben “wearing off” after 4 months: Helminths are persistent; chronic treatment needed. *Ivermectin may be contraindicated for anyone with ‘leaky membranes’ and a history of frequent headaches or migraines may indicate a leaky blood brain barrier.

The “Western Medicine Doesn’t Do That” Problem

Western medicine largely ignores chronic helminth infections. The standard response is “shrug.” But chronic helminth infections are real, common, and underdiagnosed. They are treated only in veterinary medicine or in tropical disease contexts. However, the “we just don’t do that” attitude is not science. It is institutional blindness.

Western Medicine Norm versus My Experience

Helminths are not relevant -vs- Helminths are relevant and treatable

Autoimmune antibodies are idiopathic -vs- Autoimmune antibodies have triggers, removing the triggers leads to reduced autoantibody production and symptom relief improves over the ~ six months it takes for antibodies to be removed from circulation. The goal is to strictly avoid reintroducing the trigger, which for a helminth or fungal chronic infection might require antimicrobial treatment every three months - seek a functional health practitioner for guidance.

Brain fog is unexplained -vs- Brain fog has a mechanism — disrupted PV interneurons and/or somatostatin interneurons

Anti-parasitics are not prescribed -vs- Anti-parasitics helped me, but seem to need to be needed periodically rather than once or for one week — more like one week every three months (seek guidance).

The Electrophoresis (EBOO) and Spike Protein Parallel

Hypothesis: The chimeric spike protein may act like a helminth, triggering autoimmune antibodies. The spike protein is not a helminth, but it may:

Induce an immune response that cross-reacts with host proteins

Trigger autoantibodies against albumin-like proteins (including PV, parvalbumin)

Cause symptoms similar to chronic helminth infection

Respond to anti-parasitic medications

This is immunological pattern recognition. The spike protein is novel to the immune system. It may trigger unexpected cross-reactions due to the chimeric nature, the combination of many pathogenic gene sequences.

Post about the riboflavin/migraine theory that riboflavin may, in part, be helping as an antimicrobial.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes (or entertainment) within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Ballester, P., Cerdá, B., Arcusa, R., Marhuenda, J., Yamedjeu, K., & Zafrilla, P. (2022). Effect of Ginger on Inflammatory Diseases. Molecules, 27(21), 7223. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27217223

Deng Q, Wu C, Parker E, Zhu J, Liu TC, Duan R, Yang L. (2024) Mystery of gamma wave stimulation in brain disorders. Mol Neurodegener. 2024 Dec 18;19(1):96. doi: 10.1186/s13024-024-00785-x. PMID: 39695746; PMCID: PMC11657232. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11657232/

Ichim AM, Barzan H, Moca VV, Nagy-Dabacan A, Ciuparu A, Hapca A, Vervaeke K, Muresan RC. (2024) The gamma rhythm as a guardian of brain health. Elife. 2024 Nov 20;13:e100238. doi: 10.7554/eLife.100238. PMID: 39565646; PMCID: PMC11578591. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11578591/ (Ichim, et al., 2024)

IIes, J., Zmuidinaite, R., Sadee, C., Gardiner, A., Lacey, J., Harding, S., Ule, J., Heeney, J., Baxendale, H., Iles, R., (2021), SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein binding of glycated serum albumin - its potential role in the pathogenesis of the COVID-19 clinical syndromes and bias towards individuals with pre-diabetes/type 2 diabetes & metabolic diseases, medRxiv 2021.06.14.21258871; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.06.14.21258871; Now published in Int. J. of Molecular Sciences, 2022, 23(8), 4126 doi: 10.3390/ijms23084126, https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/8/4126 (Iles, et al., 2022)

Klotz, C., Ziegler, T., Figueiredo, A.S., Rausch, S., Hepworth, M.R., Obsivac, N., Sers, C., Lang, R., Hammerstein, P., Lucius, R., Hartmann, S., (2011), A Helminth Immunomodulator Exploits Host Signaling Events to Regulate Cytokine Production in Macrophages, PLOS Pathogens, Jan 6, 2011, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.ppat.1001248 https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.ppat.1001248

Zhang Y, Shen C, Zhu X, Leow CY, Ji M, Xu Z. (2024) Helminth-derived molecules: Pathogenic and pharmacopeial roles. J Biomed Res. 2024 Sep 24;38(6):547-568. doi: 10.7555/JBR.38.20240177. PMID: 39314046; PMCID: PMC11629161. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11629161/

Rare Book Division, I’m not sure what these worms are specifically. Photo by The New York Public Library on Unsplash

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