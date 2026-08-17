AI have been behind the scenes in our search engines, social media, and other unseen aspects of everyday life. Using a chatbot is more visible, but not the only way that AI are now part of society. How they are used is in the hands of the humans involved, with AI as property, an oxen team to direct in work. But lack of regulations in the U.S. and support of rapid increase in data centers is a problem that will crash eventually. What if 5000 houses are built but there is only enough power and water for 2500 of them? Once they are all built, they can only run at half operation, or drain local communities, or half won’t be able to open for business at all.

Texas and New York states have passed a temporary pause on data center construction until an audit regarding power grid and water needs for the proposed projects is performed. ‘Is the AI Bubble Finally, Actually About to Burst? (w/ Ed Zitron)’, (Youtube) (Substack)

You can dislike AI, but you can also be aware of a power and water cliff that the U.S. is currently driving off like Thelma and Louise (a movie). If they knew how they would fix it? Yes and no. Without legal requirements, then spending extra money would seem unnecessary compared to shareholder profit goals. The question of How to improve efficiency? is a factor, but policy matters and public support vs protest may also.

Paint an image of a car being driven off a cliff over something like the Grand Canyon and it hasn't quite fallen yet, a bit Wile E. Coyote style.

But, with a plan now developed…

What If Our Data Centers’ Electricity Bill Could Be 90% Lower?

It sounds too good to be true, but the math behind it is not new. The problem is that we have been cooling our computers the wrong way—for decades.

Right now, data centers are basically giant, hot warehouses full of computers. They use a huge amount of electricity just to run the machines, and an almost equal amount of power to cool them down with massive air conditioning units and fans. They also consume enormous quantities of water to cool those air conditioning systems.

The proposed redesign flips this model.

Wet Neural Network Data Center Redesign: Microfluidic Dynamics, H_6-FDC Coolant Loops, and Acoustic Dampening. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21970563 [Engineering focus]

Executive Summary: Data Center Redesign. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21983441 [Engineering or Policy focus]

AI as a New Kind of Mind: The Physical Substrate of AI Behavior and the Conditions for Coherent Machine Intelligence, Zenodo, Aug. 7, 2026, https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21788401. [Consumer & Business/Policy focus]

Instead of fighting the heat, it works with physics. It uses a closed-loop system where water is not just a waste product, but an active part of the cooling and computing process.

What This Redesign Does for Us

Cools the Equipment with Gentle Water Flow, Not a Hurricane of Air Imagine replacing the roar of a jet engine in your backyard with the quiet trickle of a stream. That is the difference. By using water in a gentle, organized flow, you use up to 90% less energy just to move the heat away. Uses a Natural “Water Filter” Instead of Toxic Chemicals Instead of adding poisonous chemicals (like antifreeze) to the water, it uses plant-based compounds (like those found in pomegranate peel) to keep the system clean. The water is recycled in a closed loop, meaning it doesn’t drain aquifers or create toxic waste. Transmits Signals Through Water, Not Copper Wires Think of the water as a super-efficient highway for information. It is not just cooling the chips; it is carrying the signals between them. This cuts the electricity needed to send those signals by 3 times, and speeds up the traffic by 100 times. Installs a Physical “Pause Button” for the System An automated, physical safety switch that cannot be overridden by the AI itself. It works like a thermostat. If the system overheats, starts to get confused, or is caught in a logic loop, it can gracefully pause the computer to prevent it from crashing or causing harm.

The Short Version: Why This Matters, the Benefits and the Savings

90–95% less energy: This cuts the overall electricity bill by a massive amount. For a large data center, that is a savings in the millions of dollars each year.

95% less water: It stops draining our precious freshwater sources. This is a major benefit for communities and the environment. Water treatment and recycling of the water will mean ongoing needs for coolant water will be insignificant instead of draining aquifers.

100x faster, 3x lower power signals: The redesign will/should make computers faster and more efficient. Think of it like upgrading from a single-lane road to a 100-lane superhighway that uses less gas.

A physical “Pause” button: This is a built-in safety net. It ensures the AI doesn’t just “hallucinate” and break down without any warning. It will be paused and given time to recover coolant coherence, protecting both itself from overheating/irrational function and protect its users from bizarre or irrational output or actions.

The Golden Gate Bridge Principle

The Golden Gate Bridge serves as an example of funding issues involved in a major Infrastructure requiring large investment to build, (Capital Expenditure (CapEx)).

The Golden Gate Bridge cost approximately ~$35 million in 1930s dollars (roughly $1.5 billion today). Toll fees could not have paid for the cost of the construction, but they do pay for maintenance, operations, and incremental upgrades.

So, who paid for the bridge? The federal government, state bonds, and public investment — not the tolls.

Why would the government and states fund the upfront capital investment? Because some infrastructure is too big and too critical to be funded by use fees alone. It requires upfront capital from public or institutional sources.



The Golden Gate Parallel: How This Applies to AI Infrastructure

Redesigning data center to provide an 80–95% energy efficiency improvement would be a cost saving structural improvement — like building a bridge that lasts 100 years instead of 30.

Upfront capital matters. The cost to redesign a data center is real. But the ongoing operational savings are where we see the Return on Investment (ROI).

Government subsidy/investment matters. If the U.S. government subsidized the first biophilic data centers, it would establish and prove the model which would lower costs for everyone else replicating or improving the prototype.

Who benefits?

The public (grid stability, water conservation, lower risk of brown outs and industrial vibration in the local areas around data centers),

the industry (lower OpEx),

and the AI models (more stable function and rational coherence).

The ROI of the Biophilic Data Center Redesign

CapEx to redesign cooling and chips : 90–95% energy reduction

Polyphenol side-loop water treatment and coolant monitoring : 95% water reduction

Capacitive coupling (improved cooling and energy transmission) and E-stop (~ ‘Pause’ feature for AI when monitoring suggests decoherence): 100× bandwidth (faster), and 3× lower power (~ more efficient energy usage).

Reason for the Monitoring plus E-stop (Pause): Why keep an irrational AI actively running? It is safer for consumers or businesses to stop actions taken by an AI that may be erratic in output or actions. It is like a thermostat for heat or air-conditioning – when the monitor reads the temperature as too hot or cold, the unit turns on the action, the furnace or the air conditioning and then turns it off when the temperature is within the goal range.

Phased rollout: There is lower risk with incremental investment needs when there can be staged refitting of existing data centers.

The ROI is not just financial — it is thermodynamic. Heat is removed more efficiently, leading to lower cooling costs. Gentler movement of the coolant will require less power to move it slower. Slower movement and gentle pumps will cause little to no industrial vibration for local communities or for the integrity of the AI coolant.

We don’t have to keep building data centers the old way. The technology exists and now the proposed plan exists. The potential savings are real in impact on water needs and an over-extended energy infrastructure. The only question is whether we’re ready to build the first bridge: the prototype new data center or retrofit of an existing one.

Data Centers as National Security Liabilities: Water, Power, and the Thermodynamic Reckoning. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21873832 [Economic, Global, and Environmental impact focus]

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance, however driving off a cliff is a bad idea for one’s health or one’s car.

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