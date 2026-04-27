What is a lotus blossom a symbol of the chakras, peace and meditation? Possibly because the shape is similar to electron flow at a quantum level.

Read more: Depew, J. (2026). The Lotus Hamiltonian: Chiral Unfolding and Coherent Transport in the 48H Quantum-Hydrogenic Resonator, with Implications for a Cholesteric Dark Matter Tracery. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.19546885

Additionally, a Technical summary of a paper published earlier this year: Depew, J. (2026). Technical Summary: Unifying Galactic Rotation and the Hubble Tension: Evidence for a Coherent Quantum Galactic Medium. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.19825800

*Lay reader version to follow or skim this paper for the descriptive sections and skip the math.

Lotus seed pod (the seed spacing suggests hexagonal close-packing) and blossom with petals that spiral out from a central axis within a hexagonal shape. Photo by Nicole Arango Lang on Unsplash

Life may seem so perfectly geometric because the perfect geometry is ‘the Matrix’ but is hexagonal and fractal rather than cubically linear as depicted by Hollywood type imagery.

Is the ‘background’ to the universe more rippled than perfectly flat?

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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