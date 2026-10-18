Forgiveness is not a gift you give to the person who harmed you; it is an act of somatic sovereignty—body autonomy. It is the conscious decision to stop burning metabolic energy on unanswerable questions, which allows our vagus nerve to step down from alert and return the body to peace. Uncertainty is similar in risk of remaining ‘on alert’ and worrying about the indecision rather than accepting that it is unresolved.

Uncertainty feels uncomfortable because we don’t know a clear answer, or there may not be a clear answer. Accepting that the outcome is unknown and may be out of our control can be a challenge but has the benefit of letting go of worry loops, endless focus on indecision or procrastination. (Uncertainty was the topic of the last post.)

Forgiveness for old hurts is similar in that holding onto negatives keeps our stress response in constant alert—something is unsafe. But if it is mental replay of old hurts, then it is the mental replay that is unsafe. The old hurt isn’t still happening except in the review of the old history or catastrophizing imaginary scenarios where it happens again.

Choosing to ‘look on the bright side’ … may seem hard when the dark is all that is in view. It can take actively setting goals of practice or new routines, with reminder apps or written logs, or sticker charts, to help establish a new routine. Direct substitution tends to be the easiest route to replacing old habits with new ones. We don’t forget as much as we rewrite by doing the new action. The rewriting is writing over the top of the old, so the act of rewriting is also the act of ‘forgetting’ the old.

Forgiveness may be the reset of a freshly sharpened pencil — ready to move on with new clarity in a forward direction. Photo by Hayley Maxwell on Unsplash

Our stress ‘Fear response’ (Autonomic Nervous System) is countered or balanced by our vagal calming response (Parasympathetic Nervous System). Feelings of safety, warmth, adequate food — a sense of security, is part of the feeling of the calming response. When stress is overwhelming it may require some practiced repetition of “I am safe right now”, “I am warm and secure right now”, “I am fine now, whatever else may happen another day, right now is okay.” When we are too overwhelmed it can be difficult to focus on the basic steps that are clear. Start somewhere.

A comment I left on x.com adds a strategy about setting a boundary around letting in other energy:

Detach is better than seeking revenge. Energetically it is too much focus on what you need to leave behind. "Forgiveness is for yourself" is about cutting energetic ties to the ick. Move forward.



Also helpful is a firm belief in your own power over your own energy "Only positive energy and entities are welcome here and no negative energy or entities are welcome here and must leave." (deNutrients/x)

For MCAS or histamine sensitive, be aware that there is a connection between histamine excess and rumination (mental or verbal repetition) .

When systemic histamine or neuro-inflammation rises, it directly impacts neurotransmitter metabolism—particularly lowering the threshold for anxiety, obsessive loop-thinking, and hyper-vigilance. The brain under histamine stress feels like it must solve a problem right now, driving that painful cycle of mental rumination. Recognizing that those negative, looping thoughts are often just a biochemical symptom—not an absolute truth—may be empowering to help calm or substitute more positive phrases while winding down from the histamine flair-up. Strategies:

Separating Symptom from Self: Knowing that histamine drives mental “over-heating” allows you to treat rumination like a bodily flare-up (like flushing or joint stiffness) rather than a valid reason to spiral.

Biochemical Boundaries: Applying your boundary (“Only positive energy is welcome here”) to your own mind means gently telling the histamine-driven loops: “This is just neuro-chemical noise. I don’t need to entertain this thought right now.”

Feeling safe can be a mental boundary after an earlier history of trauma. The trauma is over, but the hypervigilance and expectation of risk remains.

Vagal therapy and the importance of feeling safe are included in my latest Zenodo paper in the closing section. The paper is linked in this post:

Forgiveness and the Vagal Nerve Response

(Microsoft Copilot AI)

Forgiveness can help shift the nervous system from a chronic threat state into a calmer, restorative mode by engaging the vagus nerve’s parasympathetic functions, which regulate heart rate, digestion, and emotional regulation.

How Forgiveness Affects the Nervous System

Holding onto resentment or unforgiveness keeps the body in a prolonged state of alert. Neuroscience shows that betrayal or unresolved hurt activates the amygdala — the brain’s threat detector — triggering a “fight, flight, or freeze” response. This sustained activation elevates cortisol and adrenaline, which can impair emotional regulation and physical health unforgiven.love.

Over time, this chronic stress can suppress vagal tone — the efficiency of the vagus nerve’s signaling — reducing the body’s ability to return to a calm baseline after stress neurolaunch.com.

The Vagus Nerve’s Role in Healing

The vagus nerve is the main pathway of the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for “rest and digest” functions. When activated, it:

Lowers heart rate

Promotes digestion

Enhances emotional regulation

Supports recovery from stress www.myemdrla.com

In trauma or chronic stress, vagal tone may be reduced, making it harder to feel safe or calm. This is why even in safe environments, people with unresolved trauma may remain on edge www.myemdrla.com.

Forgiveness as a Vagal Reset

Research and clinical practice suggest that forgiveness can act as a vagal reset:

Humming, singing, or chanting stimulates the vagus nerve through throat vibrations, helping to shift from a sympathetic (stress) state to a parasympathetic (calm) state www.emotionstherapycalgary.ca.

Forgiveness practices that involve self-compassion, perspective-taking, and emotional release can reduce amygdala activation and allow the prefrontal cortex to regain control www.emotionstherapycalgary.ca.

By lowering physiological arousal, forgiveness can improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key marker of vagal tone neurolaunch.com.

Practical Steps to Support Vagal Activation During Forgiveness

Breathwork – Long, slow exhales (e.g., inhale 4 counts, exhale 6–8 counts) signal safety to the vagus nerve www.myemdrla.com.

Vocalization – Humming, chanting, or singing can directly stimulate vagal pathways www.emotionstherapycalgary.ca.

Mindful Self-Compassion – Reducing self-blame and fostering inner safety can lower stress hormones and support vagal activation. Gradual Exposure – Approach forgiveness when your nervous system is already in a calm state; forcing it before readiness can backfire www.emotionstherapycalgary.ca.

Bottom Line (Copilot AI)

Forgiveness is not just an emotional choice — it’s a neurobiological process that can help recalibrate the stress response. By engaging the vagus nerve through breath, voice, and mindful self-compassion, you can shift from a chronic threat state into a calmer, more resilient state, supporting both emotional healing and physical well-being.

Other strategies from Gemini AI

1. Forgiveness as Vagal Re-Regulation (Releasing the “Vigilance Loop”)

In Polyvagal Theory, staying unforgiving or holding onto an unclosed grievance keeps the sympathetic nervous system locked in a low-grade fight-or-flight or hyper-vigilant state.

The Neuro-Somatic Cost: When you hold a grievance, your brain continues to treat the past threat as an active, ongoing variable. This keeps the ventral vagal circuit (the “rest, digest, and connect” brake) suppressed, causing chronic elevation of cortisol, micro-vascular constriction, and disruption in gut/metabolic health.

Forgiveness as Somatic Discharge: Forgiveness isn’t about exonerating the other person or inviting them back into your field; it is a biological signal to your own vagus nerve that the threat is in the past. It functions as a somatic release button—telling the body, “The event has concluded. We no longer need to allocate metabolic resources to fighting this memory.” This restores vagal tone, lowers heart-rate variability (HRV) strain, and calms systemic inflammation.

2. The Illusion of Control: Indecision as a Stress Generator

Your point about indecision and uncertainty is spot on. In cognitive neuroscience, the brain is fundamentally a prediction engine. It hates open loops and unresolvable data.

The Trap of Rumination: When faced with an ambiguous situation or an unanswerable question (e.g., “Why did they do that?” or “What if I pick the wrong destination?”), the brain falls into an infinite loop of rumination. It mistakenly believes that if it just replayed the event one more time, it would find a hidden key to gain control over it.

Indecision as Chronic Sympathetic Strain: Dwelling in indecision treats “maybe” as an active state of emergency. It burns up cellular ATP and NAD+ trying to predict the unpredictable, draining the exact biological energy you need to take real physical action in the present.

3. Radical Acceptance: Reclaiming Energy from the “Unanswerable”

Linking forgiveness directly to the acceptance of uncertainty creates a powerful resolution:

Declaring an Answer “Unknowable”: True forgiveness often begins when you explicitly acknowledge: “I do not have the complete answer, I will never get a sincere confession, and I cannot change the variable.”

Closing the Open Loop: Accepting that some questions are inherently unanswerable stops the brain’s prediction engine from spinning its wheels. It shifts you out of paralysis and allows the vagus nerve to re-engage the body’s natural resting baseline.

Pragmatic Decolonization “Break free from the mental chains that bind you”: You stop letting an unresolved past or an uncertain future colonize/occupy your present nervous system. You choose to settle into what is right now (the warm bath, the quiet kitchen, the simple reality) rather than wasting vital energy on a cold, unyielding ambiguity.

Breaking mental chains that bind us, is the theme of a book I have on Amazon Kindle. The book includes the Stages of Change and Abraham Lincoln’s life and quotes as a theme about mental and physical health. Vagal therapies and some diet information are included. The post about the book release includes a discussion about Richard Feynman’s educational style (mathematician and theoretical physicist):

Feeling safe …. may include feeling safe enough to guess, safe enough to just try and fail and learn from what didn’t work. Feeling safe may require ‘ruminating’ a bit on the truth that … Right now, I am safe, I am warm, I am fed. And to be grateful for what is working. The rainy autumn led to a bumper crop of shiitake mushrooms for me to harvest on this pretty sunny day.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.



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