Russian nesting dolls engulfing the smaller ones is used as a metaphor for overpowering a smaller movement by infiltrating and then absorbing it into the mainstream agenda.

How to tell if a movement remains independent? Media won't be talking about it positively or at all, skewed negatively or ignored.

Brief video, makes good points…

…if celebrities are saying the same things then it is part of the larger agenda.

Oddly, pomegranate peel as a medicinal functional food has been mocked since 2017 when I first started writing about it and even many CoV era health activists have been negative about it.

I have lost trust in many of them. If health is the goal, then why not promote varied routes to health? Nicotine has also been ignored by many of the “activists”.

If there is no fine print to read, then read the subtext….

Mental health and physical health are connected at the neck. Don't let your health care lose sight of your neck.

Movement and good posture matter for our lymphatic flow and removal of toxins.

Graphics via YouTube channel: StopChasingPain.

Disclaimer This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Share