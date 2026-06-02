deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Specie
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This one really hits home for me.

i suspect i have a methylation problem because of the markers (Yuck, i hate to use that term or base too much on them.)

I had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high CRP and any number of high measures associated with what THEY call metabolic SYNDROME?

i take regular epsom salts baths that are regular because the make me feel better.

i found a source for transdermal Iodine, selenium, melybdium and vit B-12 that seems to help a number of children with autism. It seems to help me too.

My cholesterol and especially my LDL are high and going higher now that i have started on a modified Carnivore diet. after only a few weeks on carnivore i find that i can move my body as if i have no joints. there is no pain, no resistance from any of my joints. Coming from a family full of hip, knee and shoulder surgeries i take that as a very good sign.

But somewhere along the line i was exposed to too much Vitamin B-6 in the wrong form in my beet juice supplement. as a result i have a bit of a loss of feeling in the bottom of my feet. I never thought such a thing was possible.

I can't wait to read more on this subject if you choose.

I'm so glad that i am a paid subscriber so that i can download and read the books.

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