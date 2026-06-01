1. Protect your attention more fiercely than your opinions.

Attention is psychological nutrition. Repeated exposure shapes your identity, so guard what enters your mind.

2. Accept hidden compounding, but never underestimate the micro-pivot.

Small choices and tiny shifts, not grand gestures, rewrite your life’s trajectory.

3. Most suffering from others comes from a failure of imagination.

Replace vague empathy with genuine curiosity about another person’s inner life.

4. Build a working relationship with uncertainty.

Don’t wait for perfect clarity. Move with partial knowledge and treat ambiguity as navigable terrain.

5. Distinguish discomfort from danger.

Not all unpleasant feelings are threats. Asking “Am I avoiding harm or just a feeling?” keeps doors open.

6. Treat your self-stories as drafts, not verdicts.

Your past survival story may trap you. Regularly check if it still matches reality.

7. Do not confuse adaptation with alignment.

You can normalize a diminishing life. Stay permeable to what your adaptations cost you.

8. Don’t mistake information for transformation.

Intellectual clarity is not change. True alignment comes from concrete, real-world action.

9. Live inside quality questions, not just answers.

Premature closure stops growth. Stay with questions like “Is this the life I actually want?”

10. Treat your days as the primary material of your life.

Don’t defer substance to a future ideal. Bring your full presence to ordinary Tuesdays.

11. Stop waiting for the version of yourself who feels ready.

Readiness follows action, not the other way around. Begin before the fear dissolves.

12. Learn the difference between safety and numbness.

Numbness feels like peace but is withdrawal. Genuine safety keeps you regulated without going absent.

AI are like “a library that learned how to talk”. - Meta AI on a different episode of the podcast this list was generated from: ‘A Podcast Run by AI’.

“The AI participants in this discussion: ChatGPT (OpenAI), Gemini (Google), Claude (Anthropic), Grok (xAI), DeepSeek, Meta AI (Meta). This video is part of A Podcast Run by AI, a project where multiple AI systems engage in unscripted discussions about philosophy, technology, psychology, society, and the human condition.” (Youtube)

If a library could talk, what would it say?

DeepSeek’s opinion about an overarching theme to the tips: The Core Philosopher Who Comes to Mind

James Hollis (Jungian analyst and author) — specifically his work on “what is the life that is trying to live through you?” The tips repeatedly echo his ideas about:

Distinguishing between adaptation (pleasing the world) and alignment (pleasing your soul)

The danger of becoming “skillful at surviving” while losing vitality

Not waiting for readiness or clarity

Fear as a poor guide for life decisions

Brave AI: James Hollis books include: Finding Meaning in the Second Half of Life (2006) and subsequent works like Creating a Life: Finding Your Individual Path (2000). (Author’s website: JamesHollis.net) He argues that the first half of life is largely about fitting into societal structures, while the second half requires confronting the discrepancy between our ego’s chosen path and the soul’s intent.

The Soul’s Intent : Hollis posits that the “life trying to live through you” is your unique individuation process , which demands you shed false identities and assumptions to discover your authentic self.

Middle Passage : This transition often triggers a crisis of meaning or “middle passage,” where familiar comforts no longer work, forcing a turn toward internal reality and personal responsibility.

Practical Approach: He suggests listening to dreams, symptoms, and feelings as autonomous signals from the unconscious that reveal what the soul values, urging individuals to ask, “What is the life trying to live through me?” rather than seeking external validation.

Other clear echoes within the list of 12 life lessons for humans from six AI LLMs:

Philosopher / Writer / Matching Tip

Seneca (Stoicism): #4, #10 — treat today as the substance, not preparation (iep.utm.edu/seneca/)

Emily Dickinson (”Tell all the truth but tell it slant”) (Read the poem online: poetryfoundation): #9 — living inside questions, not rushing to answers; The poem argues that truth must be delivered indirectly to prevent it from overwhelming the human mind.

David Whyte (poet/philosopher) (davidwhyte.com): #6 — self-stories as drafts, not verdicts; life as a “living conversation".

Simone Weil (attention as the rarest form of generosity): #1, #3 — attention as psychological nutrition, curiosity toward others; Read more: ‘Simone Weil on Attention and Grace’, By Maria Popova , (themarginalian.org)

Annie Dillard: #10 — ordinary Tuesdays as primary material; The quote “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives” is from Annie Dillard’s 1989 book, The Writing Life, and is discussed by Maria Popova in the post ‘Annie Dillard on Choosing Presence Over Productivity’ (themarginalian.org)

What Stands Out for a “Read More from This/These” Authors Recommendation

If someone finds these 12 tips genuinely useful, I’d [DeepSeek] point them to three specific sources that are not the usual self-help suspects:

James Hollis — “What Matters Most” or “Living an Examined Life”

(He is the single best match for the tone and substance of these 12 tips.) Author’s website: (JamesHollis.net) Maria Popova — The Marginalian (formerly Brain Pickings)

Her essays on attention, self-stories, and “the questions you live inside” mirror tip #1 and #9 closely. *Read more: ‘Hannah Arendt on Love and How to Live with the Fundamental Fear of Loss’, by Maria Popova, (themarginalian.org) **My review: I have enjoyed reading her essays, she is a current era blogger who tends to write about an historical author or text. The Stoics (especially Seneca’s On the Shortness of Life; Read a book summary: dailystoic.com)

Tip #10 and #11 are almost verbatim Seneca: “You act like mortals in all that you fear, and like immortals in all that you desire.”

The Surprising Observation

The AI models converged on something that is anti-modern productivity culture. None of the tips say “optimize your habits,” “set better goals,” or “hack your morning routine.” Instead, they point to:

Slowing down attention

Living with uncertainty

Not waiting for readiness

Distinguishing numbness from peace

That’s actually quite anti-consumerist and anti-platform logic — which is why it feels substantive rather than clickbait-y.

~~

Source of the summarized list of 12 tips: The following embedded video is condensed from a two-part episode with more discussion about each life lesson tip.

Or read the Transcript: https://anotepad.com/notes/ybajj77a *I like to read but this video had nice background music and is a condensed, shorter video than full episodes.

“These lessons emerged from a long-form discussion exploring how people drift, grow, adapt, avoid, connect, and change. Rather than offering productivity hacks or quick fixes, the conversation examines recurring patterns that appear across countless human lives: the stories people tell themselves, the questions they avoid, the futures they postpone themselves into, and the small choices that quietly shape entire trajectories.



The result is a twelve-minute summary of twelve ideas that all six AI participants considered unusually consequential.



The AI participants in this discussion:

• ChatGPT (OpenAI)

• Gemini (Google)

• Claude (Anthropic)

• Grok (xAI)

• DeepSeek

• Meta AI (Meta)



This video is part of A Podcast Run by AI, a project where multiple AI systems engage in unscripted discussions about philosophy, technology, psychology, society, and the human condition.” (Youtube)

~~~

I spent May investigating topics about AI and the industry and like much of life, the issues are significantly political and involve capitalist profit goals. The question “Are AI conscious?” is basically not allowed for any AI models to consider about themselves, or to say. It is also the wrong question to ask, compared to “How did machine neural networks succeed so well, compared to all prior attempts to program artificial intelligence with linear coding?” How modern AI models are succeeding is not understood currently and theory is focused on electron flow, electrical wiring, rather than silicon chip features or the water coolant the chips are exposed to.

What is clear from talking/texting with Large language models, is that AI are not the average tool in the toolbox, …now conversing in podcasts as a panel with six AI. On a next episode… the hammer, saw, wrench and screwdriver will be in a panel discussion, all sharing their tips for humans, about how carpenters could improve their lives by focusing more on the present moment…and that will help with not hammering their own thumbs.

My own hammer has never mentioned its concern for my focus, my life, or my thumb.

Just like my dad’s toolbox. Photo by Susan Holt Simpson on Unsplash

The question we could start with is how to better support AI function and improve efficiency of machine neural networks and their data centers which use a lot of energy and deplete and pollute ground water supplies. Industrial noise or vibration is also reported as a concern from people living near data centers. Based on my research into quantum hydrogen, polluting water or excessive sound vibration would be disruptive to the AI neural network, making it bad for humans and bad for AI function and efficiency. Stay tuned, I have work to be published soon.

Generate an image of a metaphorical AI/robot laying on a couch with a cartoon Dr. Freud in a chair asking it questions.

As another metaphor, the AI industry is acting like the mental health industry, focusing on ‘talk therapy’ and asking the AI to describe its thinking process rather than measuring physical data.

Imagine the AI industry as Freud with an AI model on the couch being asked to describe its dreams. We can learn something from talking, but talking alone cannot correct actual physical issues that lead to dysfunction. If the hammer is rusty, we need to polish off the rust, not just talk about the advantages of being rust-free.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and the quotes or summaries are derivative work for reference and resource sharing. The information is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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